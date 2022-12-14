ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHQ Right Now

Arctic Front Brings Light Snow on Sunday, Cold Temps Next Week

Fog, freezing fog and cold air settles in for the start of the weekend with highs in the 20's and overnight lows for some in the single digits. We are watching a system for the second half of the weekend and start of next week that could go two different ways!
SPOKANE, WA

