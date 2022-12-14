Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Recap and highlights: No. 15 Gonzaga turns in impressive performance, knocks off No. 4 Alabama in hostile environment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – When it comes to the top teams in the country, Gonzaga hadn't played its best through its grueling nonconference schedule. That changed against Alabama on Saturday. Gonzaga turned in its most complete performance and proved it belongs with a 100-90 win. The No. 15 Bulldogs (9-3)...
Winter Weather Advisory in place for Spokane, Idaho Panhandle, Palouse, & into Montana
The Inland Northwest is under a Winter Weather Advisory - below are the cities affected. Bitter cold temperatures and snow showers moving across the region have ignited a Winter Wea…
Arctic Front Brings Light Snow on Sunday, Cold Temps Next Week
Fog, freezing fog and cold air settles in for the start of the weekend with highs in the 20's and overnight lows for some in the single digits. We are watching a system for the second half of the weekend and start of next week that could go two different ways!
I-90 reopened in both directions west of Spokane after Avista repairs downed power line
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Both directions of I-90 west of Spokane reopened Sunday morning, after crews with Avista repaired a downed power line. According to the Avista outage map, 32 customers remained without power in the area, although it wasn't clear if the outages were related. Updated: Dec. 18 at...
16-year-old hit by SUV in Post Falls, Idaho State Police investigating
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash where a 16-year-old was hit by an SUV in Post Falls. The girl was transported to the hospital, we do not know her condition.
Spokane-based Abilia Healthcare accused of fraudulently billing Medicaid more than $5 million
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the filing of several felony charges against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare, in Spokane County Superior Court on Friday. According to a release from the attorney general, Means faces charges ranging from leading organized crime to witness tampering, among...
Cocoa, cats, and canines! SCRAPS waives adoption fees at in-person adoption events
SPOKANE, Wash. - The SCRAPS shelter has reached full capacity, with tons of furry friends in…
1 dead, 1 injured in north Spokane shooting, juvenile suspect now in custody
SPOKANE, Wash. - A shooting early in the morning on Sunday left one person dead and sent another victim to hospital. Spokane Police Department (SPD) reports the suspect is now in custody. According to SPD, officers responded to an apartment complex on east Wedgewood Ave. in north Spokane at around...
Sandpoint City Council authorizes goose hunting on City Beach on limited days
Geese have been a problem for years at Sandpoint's City Beach. In an effort to get them under control, the Sandpoint City Council has authorized a goose hunt on the beach twice a week for three weeks.
Spokane County commissioners vote to put new jail proposal on November ballot
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County commissioners have voted to put a measure on next year's November general election ballot that would include a funding proposal for what they're calling a new "community corrections center" on the county's campus in Downtown Spokane. County leaders held a press availability to explain their...
Deputies warn of scammers using fear, fake kidnapping to extort cash payments
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was nearly scammed of $1,300 after a phone call demanded cash in exchange for his kidnapped daughter. According to Spokane Valley Police Department, an employee at Money Tree called for a welfare check after a man came in and handed her a note, telling her to call 911 and people had been kidnapped.
