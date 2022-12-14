ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Noah Syndergaard reportedly agrees to one-year, $13M contract with Dodgers

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChITG_0jixUCkx00

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing in former New York Mets All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Syndergaard will reportedly sign a one-year, $13 million deal with the team, and can earn up to $1.5 million in incentives, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

Syndergaard essentially confirmed the signing on Twitter.

Last season, Syndergaard posted a 3.94 ERA in 25 appearances. He spent the first half of the season with the Los Angeles Angels, where he had a 3.83 ERA in 15 starts. He was then traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline, where he posted a 4.12 ERA in nine starts and one relief appearance.

Syndergaard pitched 8 1/3 innings for Philadelphia in the postseason, giving up three runs over four appearances.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire accused of punching daughter

MIAMI — Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire is accused of punching one of his teenage daughters, according to a published report. Stoudemire, 40, who played 15 seasons in the NBA from 2003 to 2017, was arrested early Sunday at his Miami condominium, the Miami Herald reported. He was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery, according to Miami-Dade County online booking records.
MIAMI, FL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy