The Florida Gators and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in an SEC vs. Pac-12 showdown in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Gators finished the regular season with a 6-6 record. Their biggest win of the year was their Week 1, 29-26 victory over Utah. Florida comes into this matchup on a two-game losing streak that includes losses to Vanderbilt and Florida State.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO