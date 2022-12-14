Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Blanton and Eastern Kentucky host Radford
Radford Highlanders (6-5) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-6) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the Radford Highlanders after Devontae Blanton scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky's 64-61 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse. The Colonels have gone 3-1 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is sixth in the ASUN shooting 37.3% from...
FOX Sports
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off in Birmingham, Alabama
Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide square off in Birmingham, Alabama. The Crimson Tide are 9-1 in non-conference play. Alabama averages 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game. The Bulldogs...
FOX Sports
Geno Auriemma misses UConn’s game against Florida State
The No. 9 UConn women’s basketball team is spending Sunday’s game against Florida State without its leader. Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma began feeling ill this morning at the Huskies’ shootaround, and out of an abundance of caution, the program announced shortly before tipoff that he is not with the team for its matchup with the Seminoles at Mohegan Sun Arena.
FOX Sports
Providence Friars play the Seton Hall Pirates, seek 4th straight win
Providence Friars (8-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-4) BOTTOM LINE: Providence will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Friars take on Seton Hall. The Pirates have gone 4-1 in home games. Seton Hall averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game. The...
FOX Sports
College basketball tiers: Brandon Miller, Kyle Filipowski among top freshmen
One of the most anticipated aspects of a new college basketball season is seeing how the highly-touted incoming freshmen perform at a new level. This year's 2022 class is loaded with talent, and now that we are more than a month into the season, the race for the Freshman of the Year award is on. All signs point to an early favorite, but he is certainly not alone.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
FOX Sports
Verplancken leads Weber State against Cal Poly after 21-point game
Weber State Wildcats (3-7) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -5.5; over/under is 127. BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 21 points in Weber State's 82-58 victory over the Saint Martin's Saints. The Mustangs have gone 4-1...
FOX Sports
Hartford takes on Saint Francis (BKN), aims to break 3-game skid
Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (4-6) at Hartford Hawks (4-9) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -3; over/under is 129. BOTTOM LINE: Hartford enters the matchup with Saint Francis (BKN) as losers of three games in a row. The Hawks have gone 4-3 in home games. Hartford has a 3-5 record against opponents...
FOX Sports
QB Green and Boise State beat North Texas in Frisco Bowl
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos beat North Texas 35-32 in a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Green, who is from nearby Lewisville, ran for two touchdowns during Boise State’s bowl-program-record 22-point...
FOX Sports
Oral Roberts hosts Moore and Missouri State
Missouri State Bears (4-6, 1-1 MVC) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -9; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Chance Moore scored 23 points in Missouri State's 65-61 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The Golden...
FOX Sports
Villanova Wildcats play the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, look for 4th straight win
Villanova Wildcats (5-5) at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-5) BOTTOM LINE: Villanova seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Saint Joseph's (PA). The Hawks have gone 3-1 at home. Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points. The...
FOX Sports
Iowa's Filip Rebraca carries the Hawkeyes to a commanding 106-75 win against SE Missouri State
Iowa Hawkeye's forward Filip Rebraca carries the Hawkeyes to a commanding 106-75 win against the SE Missouri State Redhawks. Rebraca led the Hawkeyes with 30 points and nine rebounds.
FOX Sports
No. 8 Kansas takes on No. 14 Indiana after Wilson's 24-point game
Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas hosts the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers after Jalen Wilson scored 24 points in Kansas' 95-67 win against the Missouri Tigers. The Jayhawks have gone 5-0 in home games. Kansas is ninth in college basketball with...
FOX Sports
Southern hosts Rush and Youngstown State
Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-4, 1-1 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -9.5; over/under is 152.5. BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Southern Jaguars after Brandon Rush scored 26 points in Youngstown State's 81-79 loss to the Ohio Bobcats. The Penguins have gone 3-1 at home. Youngstown...
FOX Sports
No. 11 Baylor Bears face the Washington State Cougars
Washington State Cougars (4-5, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. Baylor Bears (7-2) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Baylor Bears play the Washington State Cougars at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Bears have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Baylor ranks seventh in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds....
FOX Sports
Michigan hosts Lipscomb after Asadullah's 21-point game
Lipscomb Bisons (7-4) at Michigan Wolverines (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the Michigan Wolverines after Ahsan Asadullah scored 21 points in Lipscomb's 64-63 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Wolverines are 3-1 in home games. Michigan ranks second in the Big Ten with 26.6 defensive...
FOX Sports
Carr leads Wake Forest against Rutgers after 20-point performance
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-1 ACC) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Andrew Carr scored 20 points in Wake Forest's 67-66 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Scarlet Knights have gone 6-1 in home games. Rutgers...
FOX Sports
College football top plays: Jackson State falls in OT in Deion Sanders' final game
It goes without saying that Deion Sanders was eager to win his last game with Jackson State. North Carolina Central was in no mood to cooperate, however. The result was a thrilling, back-and-forth affair in the Celebration Bowl, which ended with a 41-34 overtime loss for Sanders' squad. Jackson State...
FOX Sports
Cummings and Pittsburgh host North Florida
North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the North Florida Ospreys after Nelly Cummings scored 24 points in Pittsburgh's 91-66 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The Panthers have gone 5-1 at home. Pittsburgh is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.5 points while...
FOX Sports
Top recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State
Dylan Raiola, a consensus five-star quarterback from Chandler (Ariz.) High School, has reportedly decommitted from Ohio State. Raiola is considered the top college football recruit in the class of 2024. He had committed to the Buckeyes in May after receiving interest from several top programs including Georgia, USC and Oregon.
