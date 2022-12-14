ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Blanton and Eastern Kentucky host Radford

Radford Highlanders (6-5) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-6) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the Radford Highlanders after Devontae Blanton scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky's 64-61 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse. The Colonels have gone 3-1 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is sixth in the ASUN shooting 37.3% from...
RADFORD, VA
FOX Sports

Geno Auriemma misses UConn’s game against Florida State

The No. 9 UConn women’s basketball team is spending Sunday’s game against Florida State without its leader. Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma began feeling ill this morning at the Huskies’ shootaround, and out of an abundance of caution, the program announced shortly before tipoff that he is not with the team for its matchup with the Seminoles at Mohegan Sun Arena.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FOX Sports

Providence Friars play the Seton Hall Pirates, seek 4th straight win

Providence Friars (8-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-4) BOTTOM LINE: Providence will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Friars take on Seton Hall. The Pirates have gone 4-1 in home games. Seton Hall averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game. The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FOX Sports

College basketball tiers: Brandon Miller, Kyle Filipowski among top freshmen

One of the most anticipated aspects of a new college basketball season is seeing how the highly-touted incoming freshmen perform at a new level. This year's 2022 class is loaded with talent, and now that we are more than a month into the season, the race for the Freshman of the Year award is on. All signs point to an early favorite, but he is certainly not alone.
KANSAS STATE
FOX Sports

Verplancken leads Weber State against Cal Poly after 21-point game

Weber State Wildcats (3-7) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -5.5; over/under is 127. BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 21 points in Weber State's 82-58 victory over the Saint Martin's Saints. The Mustangs have gone 4-1...
OGDEN, UT
FOX Sports

Hartford takes on Saint Francis (BKN), aims to break 3-game skid

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (4-6) at Hartford Hawks (4-9) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -3; over/under is 129. BOTTOM LINE: Hartford enters the matchup with Saint Francis (BKN) as losers of three games in a row. The Hawks have gone 4-3 in home games. Hartford has a 3-5 record against opponents...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX Sports

QB Green and Boise State beat North Texas in Frisco Bowl

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos beat North Texas 35-32 in a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Green, who is from nearby Lewisville, ran for two touchdowns during Boise State’s bowl-program-record 22-point...
DENTON, TX
FOX Sports

Oral Roberts hosts Moore and Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (4-6, 1-1 MVC) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -9; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Chance Moore scored 23 points in Missouri State's 65-61 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The Golden...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX Sports

No. 8 Kansas takes on No. 14 Indiana after Wilson's 24-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas hosts the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers after Jalen Wilson scored 24 points in Kansas' 95-67 win against the Missouri Tigers. The Jayhawks have gone 5-0 in home games. Kansas is ninth in college basketball with...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX Sports

Southern hosts Rush and Youngstown State

Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-4, 1-1 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -9.5; over/under is 152.5. BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Southern Jaguars after Brandon Rush scored 26 points in Youngstown State's 81-79 loss to the Ohio Bobcats. The Penguins have gone 3-1 at home. Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
FOX Sports

No. 11 Baylor Bears face the Washington State Cougars

Washington State Cougars (4-5, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. Baylor Bears (7-2) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Baylor Bears play the Washington State Cougars at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Bears have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Baylor ranks seventh in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds....
WACO, TX
FOX Sports

Michigan hosts Lipscomb after Asadullah's 21-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (7-4) at Michigan Wolverines (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the Michigan Wolverines after Ahsan Asadullah scored 21 points in Lipscomb's 64-63 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Wolverines are 3-1 in home games. Michigan ranks second in the Big Ten with 26.6 defensive...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Carr leads Wake Forest against Rutgers after 20-point performance

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-1 ACC) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Andrew Carr scored 20 points in Wake Forest's 67-66 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Scarlet Knights have gone 6-1 in home games. Rutgers...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX Sports

Cummings and Pittsburgh host North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the North Florida Ospreys after Nelly Cummings scored 24 points in Pittsburgh's 91-66 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The Panthers have gone 5-1 at home. Pittsburgh is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.5 points while...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Top recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State

Dylan Raiola, a consensus five-star quarterback from Chandler (Ariz.) High School, has reportedly decommitted from Ohio State. Raiola is considered the top college football recruit in the class of 2024. He had committed to the Buckeyes in May after receiving interest from several top programs including Georgia, USC and Oregon.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy