thewhiskeywash.com

Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State

Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse

Many restaurants offer juicy steaks on their menu, but nobody knows how to do them right like a good ole steakhouse. The chefs at these restaurants know how to cook a great slab of beef while bringing their own delicious flavors. If you're looking for your next favorite steakhouse, Mashed found the best one in every state.
WASHINGTON STATE
historylink.org

Bookwalter, Jerrold "Jerry" (b. 1940)

Jerry Bookwalter (b. 1940) is a pioneer wine grower and winery owner who helped bring the Washington wine industry to prominence. He arrived from California in 1976 to manage Sagemoor Farms, which had the largest wine vineyard holdings in the state, including the Bacchus and Dionysus plots. In 1982, he left to open his own winery, Bookwalter Winery in Pasco, while continuing to be a vineyard manager, consultant, and grape broker. The winery moved to a new site in Richland in 1993. In 1997, his son John Bookwalter took over marketing duties and changed the winery’s name to J. Bookwalter. Jerry retired in 2008 and turned over the ownership to John Bookwalter. The winery site now includes a full-service restaurant named Fiction.
WASHINGTON STATE
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

New program accepts students to college without applying, taking tests

A new program could help more local students get accepted to multiple Washington state universities – without them ever applying. The Guaranteed Admissions Program, or GAP, is now available to students in the Kennewick, Richland and Kiona-Benton City school districts. Students must have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average and...
KENNEWICK, WA
seattlemet.com

The Best Hotels in Washington State

We checked in to the 20 best luxury lodges, boutique properties, and urban hotels outside the greater Seattle area. CRisp sheets on a bed you didn’t have to make yourself. Tiny shampoos and a spotless bathroom mirror. Room service. What makes a good hotel might be contained within the self-sustaining universe of the hotel room. Or maybe it’s what’s just outside: immediate access to a new city, or broad views of an empty landscape. The promise of nothing to do but be on vacation.
WASHINGTON STATE
calmatters.network

Washington Workers Win Significant Pay Bump

Unionized caseworkers in Washington’s Department for Children, Youth, and Families are set to receive a meaningful pay increase in 2023 after five months of bargaining — a noteworthy contract for an all-too-often beleaguered workforce. The pay raise is an attempt to answer the department’s workforce crisis, which mirrors...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Ferry staffing/high-speed rail get updates in Olympia

(Image courtesy Washington State Ferries) Washington State Ferries will have to change its practices to reach staffing sustainability, according to consultants reporting to state lawmakers. Staffing shortages have led to a lot of canceled sailings in recent months, and Scott Nostaja with Segal Consulting says it’s because the ferries operate...
OLYMPIA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor

A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
SEATTLE, WA
eatinseattle.com

Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market

Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
SEATTLE, WA

