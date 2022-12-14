Read full article on original website
thewhiskeywash.com
Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State
Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
iheart.com
This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse
Many restaurants offer juicy steaks on their menu, but nobody knows how to do them right like a good ole steakhouse. The chefs at these restaurants know how to cook a great slab of beef while bringing their own delicious flavors. If you're looking for your next favorite steakhouse, Mashed found the best one in every state.
historylink.org
Bookwalter, Jerrold "Jerry" (b. 1940)
Jerry Bookwalter (b. 1940) is a pioneer wine grower and winery owner who helped bring the Washington wine industry to prominence. He arrived from California in 1976 to manage Sagemoor Farms, which had the largest wine vineyard holdings in the state, including the Bacchus and Dionysus plots. In 1982, he left to open his own winery, Bookwalter Winery in Pasco, while continuing to be a vineyard manager, consultant, and grape broker. The winery moved to a new site in Richland in 1993. In 1997, his son John Bookwalter took over marketing duties and changed the winery’s name to J. Bookwalter. Jerry retired in 2008 and turned over the ownership to John Bookwalter. The winery site now includes a full-service restaurant named Fiction.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
New program accepts students to college without applying, taking tests
A new program could help more local students get accepted to multiple Washington state universities – without them ever applying. The Guaranteed Admissions Program, or GAP, is now available to students in the Kennewick, Richland and Kiona-Benton City school districts. Students must have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average and...
Inslee defends lack of tax relief in proposed biennial budget
(The Center Square) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee defended the absence of any tax relief for the middle class in his proposed 2023 – 2025 budget, saying that Washington has a different tax structure and spending needs than do other states. Inslee’s proposed budget, released Dec. 14, will...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori Exclusive: Post-acquittal, Sheriff Troyer talks politics, Seattle ‘mess,’ and re-election plans
Despite his 37 years in law enforcement, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer says it wasn’t until he decided to run for election two years ago that he started feeling the squeeze of politics on himself – and his office. Two days after a Pierce County jury unanimously found...
seattlemet.com
The Best Hotels in Washington State
We checked in to the 20 best luxury lodges, boutique properties, and urban hotels outside the greater Seattle area. CRisp sheets on a bed you didn’t have to make yourself. Tiny shampoos and a spotless bathroom mirror. Room service. What makes a good hotel might be contained within the self-sustaining universe of the hotel room. Or maybe it’s what’s just outside: immediate access to a new city, or broad views of an empty landscape. The promise of nothing to do but be on vacation.
calmatters.network
Washington Workers Win Significant Pay Bump
Unionized caseworkers in Washington’s Department for Children, Youth, and Families are set to receive a meaningful pay increase in 2023 after five months of bargaining — a noteworthy contract for an all-too-often beleaguered workforce. The pay raise is an attempt to answer the department’s workforce crisis, which mirrors...
Tri-City Herald
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here is the Farmers’ Almanac’s Christmas forecast for WA
If you asked Santa for a white Christmas in Washington, you might be disappointed. The Farmers’ Almanac Christmas predictions forecast has arrived for Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, and it’s a mixed bag across the United States. For many states, rain showers are in order rather than snow,...
nwnewsradio.com
Ferry staffing/high-speed rail get updates in Olympia
(Image courtesy Washington State Ferries) Washington State Ferries will have to change its practices to reach staffing sustainability, according to consultants reporting to state lawmakers. Staffing shortages have led to a lot of canceled sailings in recent months, and Scott Nostaja with Segal Consulting says it’s because the ferries operate...
Inslee proposes Washington taxpayers spend $15M on abortion services, training
(The Center Square) — Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed budget for the upcoming biennium includes $15 million in taxpayer money to be spend on the provision of abortion services and training for abortion providers. Inslee’s proposed budget for 2023 — 2035, released Wednesday, will be submitted to the Legislature...
Counties release recount results in 3rd Congressional District race between Gluesenkamp Perez, Kent
Several counties have released the results of their recounts in the race between Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Cowlitz County, which held its recount Wednesday, found one additional vote for Gluesenkamp Perez and one vote for Kent. Clark County, which had...
Washington State Residents Get Another Reprieve From Real ID
If you haven't heard, the Department of Homeland Security has again delayed the implementation of the Real ID program. The most recent deadline was May 3rd of 2023. The new deadline is May 7th of 2025. The Department cited "circumstances resulting from the COVID 19 Pandemic" as the reason for the latest push.
Inslee proposes billions for housing, would need voter OK
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee proposed Wednesday that state spending during the next two years prioritize housing, including an effort to quickly build thousands of units that would require the OK from Washington voters. The governor’s proposed budget would spend $70 billion over two years starting in...
Progressive groups applaud including capital gains tax in Inslee’s proposed budget
(The Center Square) – Proponents of the disputed capital gains income tax defended inclusion of projected revenue from the tax in Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed $70.4 billion 2023-25 operating budget that he announced Wednesday afternoon. The tax is slated to go into effect in January, but...
Tri-City Herald
‘Deeply flawed.’ Why a reset button on Pierce County airport talks could be up for debate
Some Washington state lawmakers seek to restart the three-year process that resulted in rural Pierce County becoming a contender for Puget Sound’s next major airport, citing concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic too deeply affected the search for a suitable location. Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, told The News Tribune...
q13fox.com
Washington lawmakers proposing new legislation to reduce gun violence
SEATTLE - Washington lawmakers are looking at ways to reduce a spike in gun violence-- a trend that many cities are now seeing. Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson said they will be announcing new legislation soon to help curb gun violence. One of the people speaking at...
The Best Cupcakes In Washington Are At This Bakery
Eat This, Not That! found the most decadent and delicious cupcakes in Washington state.
lynnwoodtoday.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
eatinseattle.com
Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market
Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
