ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
wisconsinrightnow.com

7 Best Wisconsin Christmas Gifts 2022: Cheese, Sweaters, Packers & More

Here are the 7 best Wisconsin Christmas gifts for 2022. Our editors’ picks. People from Wisconsin are proud of their state. Some people are homesick for Wisconsin. For the latter, how about a Wisconsin candle in hometown scents like cranberry, Maple and butter?. This gift is pretty cool. It’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
SPRING GREEN, WI
wtaq.com

Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota

A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota

Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
MINNESOTA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin

The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
stcroix360.com

Wisconsin DNR asks public to report mudpuppy observations

Anglers can help document the elusive aquatic salamander amid concerns about its population. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the species statewide.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin resident made the list of finalists for a Powerball promotion, the Wisconsin Lottery announced Tuesday. Amy Hughes of Wind Lake was selected from nearly 21,000 Wisconsin entries. Hughes, who is among 29 other finalists from across the U.S., has a chance to win a $1 million prize through the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.
WISCONSIN STATE
LoneStar 92

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
MLive

Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says

For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
MICHIGAN STATE
1520 The Ticket

The Grinch was Spotted Delivering Pizzas in Wisconsin

When you think of the Grinch of course you automatically think anti-holiday spirit, mean, likes to steal presents, that sort of thing. But this time, in Wisconsin, the Grinch was seen doing something pretty uncharacteristic. There have been plenty of stories this year of the Grinch showing up in different...
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Send invasive species packing

Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy