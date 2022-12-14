Read full article on original website
wisconsinrightnow.com
7 Best Wisconsin Christmas Gifts 2022: Cheese, Sweaters, Packers & More
Here are the 7 best Wisconsin Christmas gifts for 2022. Our editors’ picks. People from Wisconsin are proud of their state. Some people are homesick for Wisconsin. For the latter, how about a Wisconsin candle in hometown scents like cranberry, Maple and butter?. This gift is pretty cool. It’s...
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
See 1 Clever Winter Garbage Trick! Leave it to Minnesota to Think it Up.
With over an inch of snow just in St. Cloud this week and more or similar in many areas in Central Minnesota, pretty sure many are going to like this little winter garbage trick. The temps look like they are going to begin dropping and those "comfy" 30 degree days we just had are about to go bye-bye.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota
A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota
Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
Officials: Colorado firm's alfalfa cubes may kill horses
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued...
arizonasuntimes.com
Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin
The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
stcroix360.com
Wisconsin DNR asks public to report mudpuppy observations
Anglers can help document the elusive aquatic salamander amid concerns about its population. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the species statewide.
mediamilwaukee.com
The Great Lakes and Climate Change: How Wisconsin Could Become a Climate Refuge
Across the U.S., people are struggling to adapt to climate change. Callie Donavan explains how Wisconsin and the Great Lakes region could become a hot spot for people attempting to escape climate extremes. Traveling to places like California or Florida for beach vacations is common. Moving to the West or...
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Wisconsin Student harassed By Wild Turkey In Bizarre TikTok Video
What happens in Wisconsin, stays in Wisconsin - like this turkey chasing down a kid walking home from school. You gotta see it to believe it!. I find the weirdest videos just scrolling through Facebook. That's probably a sign I spend way too much time on social media (lol). I've...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin resident made the list of finalists for a Powerball promotion, the Wisconsin Lottery announced Tuesday. Amy Hughes of Wind Lake was selected from nearly 21,000 Wisconsin entries. Hughes, who is among 29 other finalists from across the U.S., has a chance to win a $1 million prize through the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says
For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
The Grinch was Spotted Delivering Pizzas in Wisconsin
When you think of the Grinch of course you automatically think anti-holiday spirit, mean, likes to steal presents, that sort of thing. But this time, in Wisconsin, the Grinch was seen doing something pretty uncharacteristic. There have been plenty of stories this year of the Grinch showing up in different...
A Tree is Growing in the Middle of this Beautifully Unique Wisconsin Home
I'm at a loss for words to describe this home. I love it, it scares me, I think it's beautiful, unique, a big fixer-upper. I feel like there's not one appropriate word or phrase that describes this house that's for sale in Wisconsin. I would seriously love to own this...
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
agupdate.com
Send invasive species packing
Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
