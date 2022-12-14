Read full article on original website
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
14news.com
Warrick Co. families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Six families got the keys to their new homes Saturday in Warrick County. All six homes were dedicated Saturday courtesy of Habitat for Humanity. Construction began back in March with a mixture of volunteers and contractors working to get the homes done in time for Christmas.
14news.com
‘Hope for the Holidays’ giveaway to take place in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday is the last day to sign up for the “Hope for the Holidays” giveaway event. “Hope for the Holidays” is a giveaway set up by the groups 4Good Community and Foster Care in the US. Officials say they’ll be giving away toys,...
vincennespbs.org
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
Free toys spread smiles at Evansville school event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — During the season of giving, a partnership between an Evansville school and church aims to give back to those who need it the most. Cedar Hall Community School and City Church set up a holiday shopping center earlier this week, providing parents the opportunity to shop for their children free of […]
14news.com
Salvation Army preps for Toy Town event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Preparation for Toy Town is underway in Evansville. Members of the Salvation Army are organizing toys and decorating Toy Town at Washington Square Mall for the near thousand families who will make their way there next week. Each family can take home age appropriate toys, books,...
14news.com
Tri-State Facebook post connects families in need with helping hands
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Social media is making a difference in the Tri-State. One post from the Facebook page, Evansville Watch, connected those in need with those willing to help. “I’ve been hard on my luck in the past too, homeless, and somebody stepped in and helped me when I...
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Another mobile food distribution event is happening soon for residents in Evansville. Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold it's next mobile food share event on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It's happening at Bosse Field from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, or until boxes run out. No ID or requirements...
14news.com
Feed Evansville community food share held at Hartke Pool
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers with Feed Evansville hosted a community food share event from on Thursday. Over 400 cars could be seen in the distance, all the way back to the Lloyd Expressway before boxes were loaded into people’s vehicles at noon. Food boxes included cans of corn, green beans and peas, as well as a box of stuffing, chicken broth, bread and squash.
14news.com
White Co. law enforcement hold ‘Cops and Kids’ event
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The FOP Lodge in White County, Illinois, shared on social media that the “Cops and Kids” program was held Saturday morning at Walmart. Officials say donations made it possible to shop for 60 children. They say Officer Jonathan Lucas started the program 23...
Free food event draws large crowd in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Hundreds of households are less hungry tonight, thanks to a local farmer and Feed Evansville. The group received a semi full of freshly picked acorn and spaghetti squash from the farmer yesterday. Since it is hard to make a single meal with one squash, Feed Evansville decided to add to the generosity […]
wevv.com
Lincoln Elementary students get a history lesson from Santa during a visit Thursday
Lincoln Elementary School students got an early Christmas surprise Thursday in Evansville. The school partnered with the Evansville African American Museum for a Winter Wonderland event. Students were surprised with new toys and games to enjoy. The museum highlighted the history and evolution of the school just east of downtown...
This is What an Asteroid Hitting Evansville Would Look Like
What would the outcome of an asteroid hitting Evansville, Indiana look like? Spoiler Alert: Not so good!. There's always been something fascinating to me about movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon, more recently the movie Green Land, and other disaster films about a meteor impacting Earth. The movies make it look so devastating, but in reality, how bad would it be? Of course, that depends on a few factors such as the size of the asteroid, its speed, and the impact angle. In the movies, it looks something like this:
Tis the Season for Free Christmas Fun in Owensboro…But You’ll Need to Hurry
Lights. Camera. Action. No, we're not making a movie; I'm getting you ready for holiday festivities. Everywhere you turn, there are lights. Hopefully, the camera on your mobile device works. All that's left is to spring into action and start capturing memories. I'm bowled over by the Christmas lights I've...
Buy one get one gift cards created for local businesses
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County officials have created a gift card that supports local businesses, and for a limited time people can buy a card and get a card free. Seventy businesses are participating, and officials tell us the county had federal pandemic money to use for the Warrick Bucks program. Success Warrick […]
hancockclarion.com
Christmas gifts coming from Santa Sacks!
The Christmas Giveaway day is Thursday, December 15th at the Lewisport Community Center. “Everyone will come by the community center at 10:00 a.m.,” Noel said, “and the last time everyone went to the Food Pantry, they got a card. They drive in and give us their card. some will have food vouchers, toy vouchers and clothes vouchers. If they are senior citizens and they don’t have kids, they’ll just get food. If it’s a family that has kids and their kids need a coat, or shoes or socks or anything, then we will give them food, clothing and their toys.
This Map Shows Where the Best Christmas Light Displays in Evansville are Located
Crank up the Christmas music, pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate, and hit the road to see some of the best light displays in the Evansville area. There's something a little extra special about the holiday season. Sure the days are shorter, and the temperature is getting colder, but the nights are lit up with gorgeous Christmas lights, and that helps make the other stuff a little more bearable.
Crews respond to residential fire in Vanderburgh County
VANDERBURGH, CO. (WEHT) – Deputies from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the German Township Fire Department after they responded to a residential fire in the 11500 block of Saint Wendel Rd. According to Tamara Carr, the Fire Chief at German Township Fire Department, the house belonged to Division Chief Nick Eickhoff. Carr said […]
wevv.com
Fire breaks out at Vanderburgh County home
Officials are at the scene of a Thursday morning house fire in Vanderburgh County. Around 8:40 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that its deputies were helping the German Township Fire Department at the scene of the fire. The fire broke out at a home in the northwestern area...
Sheriff: Floyd County fugitive arrested in Henderson
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Newman Stillhouse Road in Henderson on Friday night.
wevv.com
Cashier robbed outside Henderson Dollar Tree
Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers went to the Dollar Tree on South Green Street around 9:30 p.m. after a cashier reported being robbed outside the store. The cashier told police that she...
