What would the outcome of an asteroid hitting Evansville, Indiana look like? Spoiler Alert: Not so good!. There's always been something fascinating to me about movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon, more recently the movie Green Land, and other disaster films about a meteor impacting Earth. The movies make it look so devastating, but in reality, how bad would it be? Of course, that depends on a few factors such as the size of the asteroid, its speed, and the impact angle. In the movies, it looks something like this:

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO