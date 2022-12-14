ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Warrick Co. families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Six families got the keys to their new homes Saturday in Warrick County. All six homes were dedicated Saturday courtesy of Habitat for Humanity. Construction began back in March with a mixture of volunteers and contractors working to get the homes done in time for Christmas.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

More READI funds could be available in 2023

Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Free toys spread smiles at Evansville school event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — During the season of giving, a partnership between an Evansville school and church aims to give back to those who need it the most. Cedar Hall Community School and City Church set up a holiday shopping center earlier this week, providing parents the opportunity to shop for their children free of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Salvation Army preps for Toy Town event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Preparation for Toy Town is underway in Evansville. Members of the Salvation Army are organizing toys and decorating Toy Town at Washington Square Mall for the near thousand families who will make their way there next week. Each family can take home age appropriate toys, books,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Feed Evansville community food share held at Hartke Pool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers with Feed Evansville hosted a community food share event from on Thursday. Over 400 cars could be seen in the distance, all the way back to the Lloyd Expressway before boxes were loaded into people’s vehicles at noon. Food boxes included cans of corn, green beans and peas, as well as a box of stuffing, chicken broth, bread and squash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

White Co. law enforcement hold ‘Cops and Kids’ event

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The FOP Lodge in White County, Illinois, shared on social media that the “Cops and Kids” program was held Saturday morning at Walmart. Officials say donations made it possible to shop for 60 children. They say Officer Jonathan Lucas started the program 23...
WHITE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Free food event draws large crowd in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Hundreds of households are less hungry tonight, thanks to a local farmer and Feed Evansville. The group received a semi full of freshly picked acorn and spaghetti squash from the farmer yesterday.  Since it is hard to make a single meal with one squash, Feed Evansville decided to add to the generosity […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This is What an Asteroid Hitting Evansville Would Look Like

What would the outcome of an asteroid hitting Evansville, Indiana look like? Spoiler Alert: Not so good!. There's always been something fascinating to me about movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon, more recently the movie Green Land, and other disaster films about a meteor impacting Earth. The movies make it look so devastating, but in reality, how bad would it be? Of course, that depends on a few factors such as the size of the asteroid, its speed, and the impact angle. In the movies, it looks something like this:
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Buy one get one gift cards created for local businesses

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County officials have created a gift card that supports local businesses, and for a limited time people can buy a card and get a card free. Seventy businesses are participating, and officials tell us the county had federal pandemic money to use for the Warrick Bucks program. Success Warrick […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
hancockclarion.com

Christmas gifts coming from Santa Sacks!

The Christmas Giveaway day is Thursday, December 15th at the Lewisport Community Center. “Everyone will come by the community center at 10:00 a.m.,” Noel said, “and the last time everyone went to the Food Pantry, they got a card. They drive in and give us their card. some will have food vouchers, toy vouchers and clothes vouchers. If they are senior citizens and they don’t have kids, they’ll just get food. If it’s a family that has kids and their kids need a coat, or shoes or socks or anything, then we will give them food, clothing and their toys.
LEWISPORT, KY
My 1053 WJLT

This Map Shows Where the Best Christmas Light Displays in Evansville are Located

Crank up the Christmas music, pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate, and hit the road to see some of the best light displays in the Evansville area. There's something a little extra special about the holiday season. Sure the days are shorter, and the temperature is getting colder, but the nights are lit up with gorgeous Christmas lights, and that helps make the other stuff a little more bearable.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to residential fire in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH, CO. (WEHT) – Deputies from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the German Township Fire Department after they responded to a residential fire in the 11500 block of Saint Wendel Rd. According to Tamara Carr, the Fire Chief at German Township Fire Department, the house belonged to Division Chief Nick Eickhoff. Carr said […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Fire breaks out at Vanderburgh County home

Officials are at the scene of a Thursday morning house fire in Vanderburgh County. Around 8:40 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that its deputies were helping the German Township Fire Department at the scene of the fire. The fire broke out at a home in the northwestern area...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Cashier robbed outside Henderson Dollar Tree

Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers went to the Dollar Tree on South Green Street around 9:30 p.m. after a cashier reported being robbed outside the store. The cashier told police that she...
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy