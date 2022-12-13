SEYMOUR, Ind. –The Jackson County Public Library (JCPL) has announced various closing of its different branches for the holidays. JCPL in Seymour will be closed on December 24, 26, 31, and January 2. It will also close an hour early, at 6 p.m., from December 19 to December 23, and also from December 27 to December 29.

