Read full article on original website
Related
Local News Digital
Jackson County libraries closing for the Holidays
SEYMOUR, Ind. –The Jackson County Public Library (JCPL) has announced various closing of its different branches for the holidays. JCPL in Seymour will be closed on December 24, 26, 31, and January 2. It will also close an hour early, at 6 p.m., from December 19 to December 23, and also from December 27 to December 29.
Local News Digital
I-69 officially opens between Martinsville and S.R. 144
JOHNSON/MORGAN COUNTIES, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) was joined by state and local officials on Friday afternoon to mark the shielding and official opening of twelve additional miles of Interstate 69 north of Martinsville. A lot of progress has been made in Morgan and Johnson Counties...
Comments / 0