Milledgeville, GA

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-area woman loses $2,500 in sheriff's deputy scam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area woman is out $2,500 after a scammer posed as an Allegheny County sheriff's deputy. "I was terrified," Sarah Rabe of West View said. "I was so scared that I was going to be arrested. I never once had dealt with the law in any way shape or form."Rabe was dupped out of the money after a man posing as "Deputy Johnson" with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office called her husband on Wednesday. He told him there is a warrant out for his wife for failing to show up for jury duty and contempt of court.The scammer...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

15-year-old girl shot in Mount Oliver

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot in Mount Oliver Saturday night. The shooting happened around 11:16 p.m. in the 100 block of Penn Avenue. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the teen who had been shot in the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man accused of harassing judge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been charged with harassing a judge. On Friday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced John Rehak of Mt. Washington was charged via summons with harassment and obstruction of justice.In a release, the sheriff's office said Rehak earlier this month parked a vehicle on the street where an Allegheny County Commons Plea Court judge lives. The vehicle had a sign on top that claimed the judge "had abused their power and was biased and racist among other things," the sheriff's office said.Officials added that the vehicle had cameras in it, including one pointed toward the home. The sheriff's office said it learned Rehak has an ongoing case with the judge and had previously been told by the judge's staff to stop personal emails and handle his affairs through an attorney. "Ensuring the safety of judges, their homes and their staffs is one of the most important duties we carry out," Sheriff Kevin Kraus said in the release. "Anytime a judge is targeted in any way that is inappropriate and unlawful, we will do what is necessary to hold people accountable."
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Death of woman found in Elliott home ruled a homicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are now investigating a woman's death in Elliott as a homicide.The medical examiner says Susan Hays died of a gunshot wound to the head. She was found in her house on Wilhelm Street over the weekend.Police say neighbors heard screaming and gunshots just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

Pittsburgh man charged for allegedly harassing a judge involved with his case

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – An Allegheny County judge has allegedly been harassed by a Pittsburgh man who is facing multiple charges, according to CBSNews. The Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus stated that John Rehak, 62, had parked a vehicle on the street where the judge resides. On the top of the car there was a sign that accused the judge of being racist, abusing power, and other accusations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

BLARSVILLE MAN SENTENCED FOR FLEEING POLICE

A man charged with fleeing police in Blairsville in 2021 was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County court. Court documents show 33-year-old Paul Eckenroad IV of Blairsville was sentenced in connection with a case from August 29th of 2021. Blairsville police said on that day, officers tried to pull him over on South Walnut Street for an expired registration. Instead of pulling over, Eckenroad sped up and led police on a Chase from Blairsville to Derry Township. He lost control of his car on Cherry Street, skidded off the road and into the grass. After the accident, Eckenroad gave himself up. At the time, officers found that he had an outstanding traffic warrant.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND

Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH THEFT IN LATROBE

A Blairsville man was charged with a theft in Latrobe in Westmoreland County. Reports say that 44-year-old Vincent Skillings now faces charges of burglary, theft and receiving stolen property for an incident that happened Thursday morning on Spring Street in Latrobe. The resident of the home that was burglarized said that someone entered the house and stole a MacBook computer, a backpack and several other items. Police were able to use security cameras to identify Skillings.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Suspect in Greensburg home invasion, robbery arrested

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A suspect is in custody following a home invasion and robbery took place in Greensburg. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, the incident took place Tuesday night. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review said Patrick Lee Rosenberry of Greensburg is accused of breaking into a home on Alwine Avenue,...
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge

PITTSBURGH — The McKees Rocks Bridge was closed for several hours following a deadly two-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon. The head-on collision happened at 5:45 p.m. on the Pittsburgh side of the bridge, which is in the Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, one person was pronounced...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

2 Home Depot employees accused of $210k fraud

Two Home Depot employees conspired to allegedly profit by more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time, according to charges filed Friday. Cranberry Township police charged Chaz E. MacAnallen, 41, of Butler, and Jeremy S. Nixon, 48, of New Castle, with four felonies including theft and conspiracy following events occurring in April 2019 through September 2020.
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Carnegie man acquitted of 2021 Scott stabbing death

A Carnegie man accused of killing a 70-year-old man at a homeless encampment in Scott last year was found not guilty Friday. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Bruce Beemer announced his verdict in the nonjury trial following three days of testimony, which began on Nov. 1. Vendell Nasir III, 29,...
CARNEGIE, PA

