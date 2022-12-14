Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh-area woman loses $2,500 in sheriff's deputy scam
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area woman is out $2,500 after a scammer posed as an Allegheny County sheriff's deputy. "I was terrified," Sarah Rabe of West View said. "I was so scared that I was going to be arrested. I never once had dealt with the law in any way shape or form."Rabe was dupped out of the money after a man posing as "Deputy Johnson" with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office called her husband on Wednesday. He told him there is a warrant out for his wife for failing to show up for jury duty and contempt of court.The scammer...
15-year-old girl shot in Mount Oliver
MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot in Mount Oliver Saturday night. The shooting happened around 11:16 p.m. in the 100 block of Penn Avenue. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the teen who had been shot in the...
Pittsburgh man accused of harassing judge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been charged with harassing a judge. On Friday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced John Rehak of Mt. Washington was charged via summons with harassment and obstruction of justice.In a release, the sheriff's office said Rehak earlier this month parked a vehicle on the street where an Allegheny County Commons Plea Court judge lives. The vehicle had a sign on top that claimed the judge "had abused their power and was biased and racist among other things," the sheriff's office said.Officials added that the vehicle had cameras in it, including one pointed toward the home. The sheriff's office said it learned Rehak has an ongoing case with the judge and had previously been told by the judge's staff to stop personal emails and handle his affairs through an attorney. "Ensuring the safety of judges, their homes and their staffs is one of the most important duties we carry out," Sheriff Kevin Kraus said in the release. "Anytime a judge is targeted in any way that is inappropriate and unlawful, we will do what is necessary to hold people accountable."
Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant on Georgia base
FORT STEWART, Ga. — The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Army sergeant from Plum dies in shooting at Fort Stewart. Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay...
Death of woman found in Elliott home ruled a homicide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are now investigating a woman's death in Elliott as a homicide.The medical examiner says Susan Hays died of a gunshot wound to the head. She was found in her house on Wilhelm Street over the weekend.Police say neighbors heard screaming and gunshots just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
WTRF
wccsradio.com
BLARSVILLE MAN SENTENCED FOR FLEEING POLICE
A man charged with fleeing police in Blairsville in 2021 was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County court. Court documents show 33-year-old Paul Eckenroad IV of Blairsville was sentenced in connection with a case from August 29th of 2021. Blairsville police said on that day, officers tried to pull him over on South Walnut Street for an expired registration. Instead of pulling over, Eckenroad sped up and led police on a Chase from Blairsville to Derry Township. He lost control of his car on Cherry Street, skidded off the road and into the grass. After the accident, Eckenroad gave himself up. At the time, officers found that he had an outstanding traffic warrant.
wdadradio.com
PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND
Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
wdadradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH THEFT IN LATROBE
A Blairsville man was charged with a theft in Latrobe in Westmoreland County. Reports say that 44-year-old Vincent Skillings now faces charges of burglary, theft and receiving stolen property for an incident that happened Thursday morning on Spring Street in Latrobe. The resident of the home that was burglarized said that someone entered the house and stole a MacBook computer, a backpack and several other items. Police were able to use security cameras to identify Skillings.
wccsradio.com
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
4 adults, 1 child injured in 2-vehicle crash in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Five people, including a 3-year-old child, were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills on Thursday. Allegheny County 911 said police, fire and EMS units were called to the 10900 block of Frankstown Road, near Erhardt Drive, at 6:55 p.m. Allegheny...
5 suspects in August homicide on Pittsburgh’s North Side appear in court
PITTSBURGH — Five suspects in an Aug. 7 homicide appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing. A lot of video evidence was shown and a lot of questions remain. Family and friends sat in court for about 3 hours listening to the evidence collected in this case. Twenty-one-year-olds,...
Suspect in Greensburg home invasion, robbery arrested
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A suspect is in custody following a home invasion and robbery took place in Greensburg. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, the incident took place Tuesday night. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review said Patrick Lee Rosenberry of Greensburg is accused of breaking into a home on Alwine Avenue,...
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge
PITTSBURGH — The McKees Rocks Bridge was closed for several hours following a deadly two-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon. The head-on collision happened at 5:45 p.m. on the Pittsburgh side of the bridge, which is in the Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, one person was pronounced...
Target 11: District Attorney weighs in on tasing death of Jim Rogers
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — After announcing that he plans to seek re-election, District Attorney Stephen Zappala spoke out Friday about the death of Jim Rogers, who died after a Pittsburgh Police officer hit him with a taser at least ten times. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle questioned Zappala about...
4 injured, 8 displaced after car slams into home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Four people were hurt and eight people were displaced after a car slammed into a house in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight. According to Pittsburgh police, the car hit the front of a house in the 2600 block of Woodland Avenue at around 2:15 a.m. Video shows...
cranberryeagle.com
2 Home Depot employees accused of $210k fraud
Two Home Depot employees conspired to allegedly profit by more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time, according to charges filed Friday. Cranberry Township police charged Chaz E. MacAnallen, 41, of Butler, and Jeremy S. Nixon, 48, of New Castle, with four felonies including theft and conspiracy following events occurring in April 2019 through September 2020.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Carnegie man acquitted of 2021 Scott stabbing death
A Carnegie man accused of killing a 70-year-old man at a homeless encampment in Scott last year was found not guilty Friday. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Bruce Beemer announced his verdict in the nonjury trial following three days of testimony, which began on Nov. 1. Vendell Nasir III, 29,...
Two minors shot, one dead in McKeesport shooting
Two minors were shot in McKeesport Tuesday afternoon, leaving one dead. The search continues for the suspect. Police say it happened outside a gas station in the 3400 block of Versailles Avenue.
Two Children, Adult Dead In Brighton Heights House Fire
Two children and one adult were killed in a Pittsburgh area house fire that left 10 others displaced overnight. The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. on the 3400 block of McClure Avenue and quickly grew to three alarms Saturday, Dec. 17, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire said. A woman...
