DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A plane carrying over 50 dogs crash-landed on a golf course, and a few firefighters met their future pets that very day. It was a snowy day in November when a planned transport of dogs from Louisiana turned into a plane crash. All three people and 53 dogs on the plane survived with only minimal injuries. First responders quickly wrangled the animals that were now roaming Western Lakes Golf Course in Pewaukee.

PEWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO