ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

13-year-old shot near 65th and Villard

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 65th and Villard. Police say the victim is a 13-year-old Milwaukee female. She is expected to survive. This is an ongoing investigation and police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). If you have any information, please contact Milwaukee police at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Missing critical 86-year-old Greenfield man found safely

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greenfield Police have reported that Alfred Huebscher has been found safely. GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greenfield Police needs everyone to be on the lookout for the following person who is missing and believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. His name is...
GREENFIELD, WI
CBS 58

House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

20-year-old woman dies by apparent suicide at Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman died by apparent suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the woman, who had been in custody since February on a felony charge of strangulation and suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of battery, was discovered conscious but in distress in her cell jail personnel at approximately 10:30 a.m.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

To the rescue: Firefighters rescue dogs from plane crash

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A plane carrying over 50 dogs crash-landed on a golf course, and a few firefighters met their future pets that very day. It was a snowy day in November when a planned transport of dogs from Louisiana turned into a plane crash. All three people and 53 dogs on the plane survived with only minimal injuries. First responders quickly wrangled the animals that were now roaming Western Lakes Golf Course in Pewaukee.
PEWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Capitol Connection: Milwaukee leaders visit Madison, looking ahead to 2023

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Capitol Connection, CBS 58 Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross discuss Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley's recent visit to Madison. They also look ahead to the stories that will dominate political headlines in 2023. Capitol...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local father whose son beat cancer is helping others do the same

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New medical technology is coming to your local hospital, some of it pioneered right here in Wisconsin. A scan that has been around for 50 years, is about to become more accurate. And for one engineer the innovations are personal. Inside GE Healthcare's manufacturing center...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Holiday Pet Tips 2022

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The holidays are a busy time when our normally routine schedules become a whole lot more chaotic. We can sometimes forget that this time of year affects our furry friends, too. We just want to remind viewers of some important tips to keep their pets safe this holiday season:
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Cheryl McCrary performs

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Cheryl McCrary performed for us on this week's Ra- Sing & Me! Cheryl provided the following information about herself so you can all get to know her better:. Cheryl has been happily married to her husband for over 31 years. She is a CD Recording...
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy