Overnight shooting near 95th & Brown Deer leaves 42-year-old woman dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at approximately 2:27 a.m. near 95th St. and Brown Deer Rd. The victim, a 42-year-old woman from Milwaukee was taken to a local hospital. Police say at the hospital she succumbed to...
13-year-old shot near 65th and Villard
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 65th and Villard. Police say the victim is a 13-year-old Milwaukee female. She is expected to survive. This is an ongoing investigation and police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). If you have any information, please contact Milwaukee police at...
Missing critical 86-year-old Greenfield man found safely
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greenfield Police have reported that Alfred Huebscher has been found safely. GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greenfield Police needs everyone to be on the lookout for the following person who is missing and believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. His name is...
‘She died surrounded by love': Family of Racine nurse killed in DUI crash urges drivers to make smart decisions
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Monday, Dec. 12, Racine police said a 21-year-old man made the decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence. And on Tuesday, Dec. 13, one family’s life was changed forever. According to a criminal complaint, Ernesto Rodolfo Regalado Rodriguez was...
Muskego man accused of attacking 2 women with landscaping bricks in Racine Co.
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 32-year-old Muskego man is in custody after Racine County officials say he seriously injured two women using landscaping bricks. It happened near Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and North Britton Road in the town of Dover Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Racine County...
House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
20-year-old woman dies by apparent suicide at Milwaukee County Jail
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman died by apparent suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the woman, who had been in custody since February on a felony charge of strangulation and suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of battery, was discovered conscious but in distress in her cell jail personnel at approximately 10:30 a.m.
To the rescue: Firefighters rescue dogs from plane crash
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A plane carrying over 50 dogs crash-landed on a golf course, and a few firefighters met their future pets that very day. It was a snowy day in November when a planned transport of dogs from Louisiana turned into a plane crash. All three people and 53 dogs on the plane survived with only minimal injuries. First responders quickly wrangled the animals that were now roaming Western Lakes Golf Course in Pewaukee.
Capitol Connection: Milwaukee leaders visit Madison, looking ahead to 2023
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Capitol Connection, CBS 58 Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross discuss Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley's recent visit to Madison. They also look ahead to the stories that will dominate political headlines in 2023. Capitol...
'The point of no return': Local UAW members continue to rally, display solidarity despite current stalemate
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's been almost eight months since around 1,100 members of United Auto Workers (UAW) Locals 180 in Racine County and 807 in Burlington, Iowa, walked out of two CNH Industrial plants and went on strike to demand better wages, healthcare and safety. Since then,...
Man pleads no contest to felony charge in hit-and-run that seriously injured a 16-year-old
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of severely injuring a 16-year-old Greenfield soccer captain pled 'no contest' in court Friday afternoon. Walter Grebe, 34, pleaded 'no contest' to count one, hit-and-run incident involving great bodily harm, accepting full conviction, without a plea or admitting guilt. On the evening of...
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (12/17)...A holiday fundraiser & some yuletide basketball
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--This weekend before the big holiday features a lot of holiday parties and mall shopping. There are also some big fundraisers too this time of year.
Local father whose son beat cancer is helping others do the same
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New medical technology is coming to your local hospital, some of it pioneered right here in Wisconsin. A scan that has been around for 50 years, is about to become more accurate. And for one engineer the innovations are personal. Inside GE Healthcare's manufacturing center...
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: Bucks Family Night, 'Santa Bernie' at the Brewers team store
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Every week, CBS 58 partners with our friends at B93.3 to talk about positive news and events happening across the area. Joe Krauss joined us on Friday, Dec. 16 with some cool events happening over the weekend!. Hear more from Joe by listening to 93.3 on...
'There's an authenticity to it': Enthusiasts click with classic typewriters
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Michael Schlesinger meets some local lovers of typewriters sharing and keeping their preferred medium alive. Through regular "type-ins" at Bay View Library the typists of Milwaukee are keeping the bygone media relevant for a new generation.
'All the love': Pewaukee community throws birthday parade for 5-year-old battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Dozens of cars made their way down Lookout Drive on a chilly December night to wish one special little girl a very happy birthday. Delaney Krings turned 5-years-old on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. "This is the least we can do for her," Cindy Perich, a...
Milwaukee Latino family adopts twins, encouraging other Latino families to take the step
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Christmas came early for a Latino family in Milwaukee -- as their legal adoption of twins was made official today. This touching moment sheds light on the importance of adoption -- and especially the need for Spanish-speaking foster parents in Milwaukee County. It was an emotional...
Racine & Me: Holiday Pet Tips 2022
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The holidays are a busy time when our normally routine schedules become a whole lot more chaotic. We can sometimes forget that this time of year affects our furry friends, too. We just want to remind viewers of some important tips to keep their pets safe this holiday season:
Racine & Me: Cheryl McCrary performs
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Cheryl McCrary performed for us on this week's Ra- Sing & Me! Cheryl provided the following information about herself so you can all get to know her better:. Cheryl has been happily married to her husband for over 31 years. She is a CD Recording...
