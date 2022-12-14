ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today has announced additional key administration and board appointments. “I am pleased to welcome these new appointees to service in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I look forward to their contributions to their respective teams and I thank them for their willingness to join public service.”
