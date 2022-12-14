Read full article on original website
Delegate to introduce legislation to better protect rape victims
There are new efforts to change a Virginia law that some rape survivors say revictimizes them after being violently assaulted.
AG Miyares sends letter to Virginia colleges regarding rise of antisemitism
Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to the Council of Presidents and board members at all Virginia public colleges regarding the rise of antisemitism at universities nationwide.
Disability Rights Lawsuit Settlement Carves Out Narrow Exception To Virginia School Masking Rules
The settlement only applies to schools where the plaintiff students attend school. A challenge brought by a group of families of students with disabilities to Virginia’s law preventing schools from instituting mask requirements has been settled. The settlement, between the commonwealth and a group of civil rights advocacy organizations...
Leon Benjamin wins GOP nomination in Virginia 4th District race
Virginia Republicans have picked Leon Benjamin as their nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin.
Virginia Rogers Holton, former First Lady of Virginia, dies at 97
Virginia Rogers Holton, the wife of former Virginia Governor A. Linwood Holton Jr. and an early advocate for school desegregation, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16 at the age of 97.
Best Hospital In Virginia
If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
Governor Youngkin Announces Budget to Accelerate Results for Virginians
Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the Joint Meeting of the Senate Finance, House Appropriations, and House Finance Committee and announced his amendments to the Biennial Budget. “Together we can accelerate results for Virginians and my administration is committed to going faster and getting the job done, so buckle up because we’ve...
Schools in Virginia ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit over racist remark
Albemarle County School Board ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit filed by a former assistant principal over racist remark
Republican Party of Virginia announces its nominee for 4th Congressional District seat
The Republican Party of Virginia announced the winner of its state 4th Congressional District party canvass on Saturday, Dec. 17.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 14.4%; new cases up 22% last week
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 8 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Special election timing could impact ‘blue wall’ blocking Youngkin priorities
Two special elections currently underway in Virginia could shift the balance of power in the General Assembly. The results could lower or build up the main barrier blocking GOP priorities, including abortion restrictions.
State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register
Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today has announced additional key administration and board appointments. “I am pleased to welcome these new appointees to service in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I look forward to their contributions to their respective teams and I thank them for their willingness to join public service.”
Free mental health services to launch in Richmond, across Virginia in January
A newly launched Telehealth program is now offering free mental health services across Virginia, including in Richmond starting next month.
Gov. Youngkin calls for tax relief and new spending as he outlines budget priorities
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is telling state lawmakers to “buckle up” for a busy session of the General Assembly. Thursday morning in Richmond, he outlined budget priorities that include more tax relief and substantial new spending. “Let’s get started simply by saying ‘buckle up,’...
18 convicted of soliciting minors online
Eighteen men, mostly from Virginia, have been convicted of more than 40 felony charges of online solicitation of minors, a Virginia-based task force announced Friday. The men, who lived in Virginia, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia, were sentenced to a total of 128 years in prison after an investigation by the Northern Virginia-District of Columbia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Youngkin unveils new tax relief proposal in budget plan
Governor Glenn Youngkin released his proposal for more tax cuts on Thursday.It's just one component of the budget plan he unveiled in a speech to members of the General Assembly, which also proposes new investments in education, behavioral health, public safety, economic development and environmental initiatives.
Virginia’s governor wants review of catfish killer’s hiring by State Police
A spokesperson for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin confirmed the lead official had ordered the Inspector General to investigate the State Police hiring of an Abingdon native that posed as a teenage boy to seduce a California girl online and later killed three of her family members. Austin Lee Edwards resigned...
Colette McEachin officially endorses McClellan for Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District
On Saturday, Dec. 17, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond Colette McEachin officially endorsed State Senator Jennifer McClellan for Virginia's 4th Congressional District, a seat that was left behind by McEachin's late husband Congressman Donald McEachin.
