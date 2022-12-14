ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Virginia

If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Budget to Accelerate Results for Virginians

Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the Joint Meeting of the Senate Finance, House Appropriations, and House Finance Committee and announced his amendments to the Biennial Budget. “Together we can accelerate results for Virginians and my administration is committed to going faster and getting the job done, so buckle up because we’ve...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register

Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Administration and Board Appointments

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today has announced additional key administration and board appointments. “I am pleased to welcome these new appointees to service in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I look forward to their contributions to their respective teams and I thank them for their willingness to join public service.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

18 convicted of soliciting minors online

Eighteen men, mostly from Virginia, have been convicted of more than 40 felony charges of online solicitation of minors, a Virginia-based task force announced Friday. The men, who lived in Virginia, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia, were sentenced to a total of 128 years in prison after an investigation by the Northern Virginia-District of Columbia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Youngkin unveils new tax relief proposal in budget plan

Governor Glenn Youngkin released his proposal for more tax cuts on Thursday.It's just one component of the budget plan he unveiled in a speech to members of the General Assembly, which also proposes new investments in education, behavioral health, public safety, economic development and environmental initiatives.
VIRGINIA STATE

