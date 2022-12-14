Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. The frontcourt shuffle continues for the Pacers. Well, it's really only the power forward spot that has been in flux. This time around, Aaron Nesmith is getting the start down low alongside Myles Turner, and Smith is reverting to the bench after starting last time out.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO