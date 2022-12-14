Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Holiday Season: 5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (illness) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford is dealing with a stomach illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (personal) out again Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Richardson is still out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the team. In 21 games this season, Richardson is avearging 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.9...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Blazers on Monday
Portland Trail Blazers gaurd Josh Hart is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart keeps being listed probable due to a sprained left ankle. He keeps being cleared to play despite the ailment. Expect more of the same to start the new week.
numberfire.com
Devin Booker (groin) questionable for Suns on Monday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker is dealing with groin soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Booker sits, Landry Shamet and Damion Lee would see more work.
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) out again for Bucks Monday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Middleton is still dealing with right knee soreness. As a result, he has been ruled out for the second straight contest. Expect another start on the wing for Jevon Carter alongside Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
numberfire.com
D'Angelo Russell (knee) available, starting for Timberwolves Sunday; Austin Rivers back to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Russell has missed time recently due to a left knee contusion. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has recevied the green light to take the floor to close out the week. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Austin Rivers back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) not listed Monday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's game due to knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's game, he does not carry any designation. Assuming Antetokounmpo plays, Bobby Portis is likely headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) doubtful Monday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nance is dealing with right Achilles soreness. He's expected to miss Monday's game as a result, hence the doubtful tag. Our models currently project Nance for 8.8 points, 6.2...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Kuminga coming off Warriors' bench on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. This comes as no surprise, as Draymond Green was listed probable coming into the day. His absence due to a right quadriceps contusion will be limited to just that one game. He'll also start, sending Kuminga back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) probable Monday night for Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers cener Jusuf Nurkic is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nurkic is dealing with right calf soreness. However, it's not too serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him out there to start the new week, but keep a loose eye on his status to ensure he gets the green light.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (knee) available for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will play Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is dealign with left knee soreness. However, as the probable tag suggested, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. Our models project Thompson for...
numberfire.com
John Collins (ankle) questionable Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Collins has missed the last two-plus weeks due to a sprained left ankle. Now, however, the team has upgraded him to questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Collins plays, Bogdan Bogdanovic or Onyeka Okongwu would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Austin Rivers coming off Timberwolves' bench on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. D'Angelo Russell has missed time recently due to a left knee contusion. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has recevied the green light to take the floor to close out the week. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Rivers back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith coming off Pacers' bench Sunday evening
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. The frontcourt shuffle continues for the Pacers. Well, it's really only the power forward spot that has been in flux. This time around, Aaron Nesmith is getting the start down low alongside Myles Turner, and Smith is reverting to the bench after starting last time out.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (quad) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a right quadricep strain. Now, the team has listed him questionable once again for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic sits, Kemba Walker would likely draw another start at point guard.
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (knee) out again Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Stevens is dealing with right knee soreness, which is why he missed Saturday's game. Now, the team has once again ruled him out of action for Monday's contest. Isaac Okoro will likely draw another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (illness) out again for Oklahoma City Monday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will not play Monday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he missed Saturday's game. Now, he has once again been ruled out as a result of his injury. Expect another start on the wing for Eugene Omoruyi in Gilgeous-Alexander's absence.
numberfire.com
Draymond Green (quad) available, starting for Warriors on Sunday; Jonathan Kuminga back to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. This comes as no surprise, as Green was listed probable coming into the day. His absence due to a right quadriceps contusion will be limited to just that one game. He'll also start, sending Jonathan Kuminga back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Collin Sexton (hamstring) still out Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will not play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sexton continues to deal with the right hamstring strain that has plagued him as of late. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. In 27 games this season, Sexton...
Comments / 0