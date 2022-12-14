Read full article on original website
Related
‘Veronica’s Angel Kiss’ fundraiser held at Midland coffee shop
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There was a big community showing at a Midland coffee shop on Saturday. Customers pulled into Blue Moose Coffee Creations on W. Illinois Avenue. From 8 AM to 3 PM, people had the chance to buy a coffee drink called, ‘Veronica’s Angel Kiss.’ It is a caramel and white mocha drink […]
Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
Grand Opening! Cowboy Prime in Midland Is Now Open!
Steak anyone? Heck yeah! The Permian Basin's newest Steakhouse is now open in Midland, Texas! And, it's PRIME for business!. • COWBOY PRIME IS LOCATED AT ALLY VILLAGE IN MIDLAND!. Located in the beautiful ALLY Village in Midland, Cowboy Prime is the newest addition to Ally Village located at 200...
New HTeaO Coming Soon To This Location In Odessa!
Put this in the 'things we can never have too many of' file. In case you haven't noticed something new is coming to Odessa right across from the Walmart on John Ben Sheppard Parkway. Yep! In the Music City Mall parking lot, south of Golden Corral (did I get descriptive enough for you?) construction has begun on something new!
5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
cbs7.com
‘It sounded like thunder coming from inside the house.’ West Texans react to 5.4 earthquake
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In the minutes following the 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck just north of Midland, CBS7 viewers sent numerous messages, videos, and photos of the action and damage. While earthquakes have been happening in West Texas for several years, residents say Friday’s earthquake was different. “It was...
cbs7.com
Fatal crash in Martin County on SH-349 near mile marker 313
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Martin County on December 14, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. on SH-349 near mile marker 313. The investigation revealed that Valentine Junior Carrasco, 41, from Midland, Texas, was traveling southbound on SH-349. Stephen Leroy Miller, 61,...
BREAKING: Earthquake near Midland is sensed throughout the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5:35 p.m. this evening, an earthquake occurred northwest of Midland. UPDATE – According to United States Geological Survey, this earthquake has now been named the fourth strongest earthquake in Texas History It occurred 20.4 km (12.6 miles) northwest of Midland, 50.8 km (31.5 miles) northeast of West Odessa and […]
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
cbs7.com
Eastbound lanes of I-20 east of 1788 bridge closed
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland both eastbound lanes of Interstate 20, east of the 1788 bridge, are closed due to a crash. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. CBS7 will update this story as more information is known.
One killed in three car crash outside Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — On December 11th at 7:37 p.m. about 21 mile north of Midland, authorities say a three car collision killed one person on the scene. 25-year-old Darreus Bryant was travelling northbound on SH 249. 28-year-old Travis Hall was also travelling northbound driving a truck that had a trailer attached.
cbs7.com
Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers responded to The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya L Saddler...
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
Midland-Odessa Responds-What Are The Best Reasons To Move Here?Wrong Answers Only Edition!
Ok be real, on a scale of 1-10, how likely are you to recommend someone moving to the Permian Basin? For those of us who have been here pretty much our whole lives, we probably are a strong 6 but for the transplants who came here from bigger cities, and discovered what it's really like, I'm thinking a solid 1 1/2 is all you're getting. lol.
Ready Midland asks residents to report earthquake damage
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County’s emergency management agency,. , is asking residents to report damage caused by the 5.4 magnitude earthquake that struck West Texas on Friday. The goal is to help local emergency management officials understand the damages that have occurred during recent natural disaster activity.
cbs7.com
USGS reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake southeast of Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the USGS, there was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake this morning southeast of Midland. No damages have been reported at this time. We will update this story as we know more.
Odessa community comes together during search for missing dog
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda Brown tells ABC Big 2 News that her precious pup Miss Riley went missing back in early November while she was doing laundry at the Woodlands apartment complex in Odessa. And ever since then she’s been searching both on and offline to bring her baby home. “I don’t actually know […]
Shooting at the Ranch Apartments leaves two dead
MIDLAND, Texas — At around 1:26 a.m. Saturday morning, Midland Police Department arrived at The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Upon arriving, officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya Saddler and 22-year-old male Decamren Sims inside...
Meet Brittany, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Brittany, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Brittany is an 11-year-old poodle mix. She and another dog named Betty were surrendered by their family, who could not take care of them in their new living arrangements. She is a...
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 1