LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a rollover at 34th & 29th Drive where a vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person is said to have serious injuries after being pulled from the vehicle. They were taken to UMC by EMS. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday evening.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO