Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn announced Sunday that he will be transferring to Kentucky for his three remaining seasons of eligibility. Dunn, who arrived at Ohio State in 2021 out of Bowling Green (Ky.) Warren, entered the portal on Dec. 13 after playing in just six games across two seasons with Ohio State. He redshirted last season for the Buckeyes after sustaining a lower-body injury and has only appeared in a special teams role this year for Ohio State.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO