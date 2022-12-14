Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over tWitch's sudden death
Ellen DeGeneres shared a tribute to DJ and dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss following his death. The 40-year-old was a part of "The Ellen Show" from 2014 until 2022.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and SYTYCD All-Star, Dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died from suicide at age 40. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, 34, confirms exclusively in a statement to PEOPLE. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else...
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was dancing in new $4M home days before suicide
Just days before Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” tragically took his own life, he was seen dancing and smiling throughout his California home. On Monday night, his wife of nearly 10 years, Allison Holker, posted several videos on Instagram of the two of them getting into the holiday spirit with a dance in front of their Christmas tree. “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover,” Holker, 34, wrote in the caption. Boss, who was just 40 years old, also posted another video earlier this month of him grooving to the music in his living...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Boss Issues Emotional Statement After His Death
Allison Holker Boss, the wife of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, has released a statement confirming his death. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," the 34-year-old said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Alum, Former ‘Ellen’ DJ Dies at 40
A shocking loss. Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at the age of 40, Us Weekly confirms. According to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the Star Search alum died on Tuesday, December 13. TMZ reported on Wednesday, December 14, that the dancer's wife, Allison Holker, informed officials at the Los Angeles Police Department […]
Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family”
Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her show’s longtime DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died today at 40. “I’m heartbroken,” she wrote on Twitter. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, better known as DJ tWitch, joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 as a guest DJ and remained with the show through its conclusion in 2022. He was named an executive producer in 2020. In May, as the show...
Ellen DeGeneres, Ciara, Snoop Dogg, and More Mourn the Death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
Following the tragic news that Stephen “tWitch” Boss passed away on Dec. 13, many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and former DJ for The Ellen Show. On Wednesday (Dec.14), Ellen DeGeneres publicly commented on the death...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and Allison Holker Hinted at Wanting More ‘Lil Babies’ Weeks Before His Death: ‘It’s a Constant Conversation’
All for the family. Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker weighed the idea of having more children shortly before his death at age 40. The couple appeared on the November 17 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show and gushed about their paths to parenthood. Boss and the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 34, shared […]
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker's Love Story
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker were a picture-perfect couple: Two of the best dancers on the planet in love and with beautiful children—absolute #marriagegoals. Holker previously told Parade of being a role model to other couples, "Honestly, it feels like a huge honor. I look at as us and I think we work really hard in our marriage. So the fact that people look up to and aspire to that is amazing. It’s a lot of work to be in a good marriage. So I don't mind that people look at us like that, because it's something that we truly respect and are working on constantly, to be honest."
Allison Holker Raved About Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Prior To Untimely Death, Said They Were Still In The 'Lovey Phase'
Almost two months before Stephen "tWitch" Boss reportedly took his own life, his wife, Allison Holker, couldn't help but rave about their relationship. Ellen DeGeneres' show wrapped up this year, allowing Boss to have more time at home with his kids and wife. DRESSED TO IMPRESS: MACHINE GUN KELLY & MEGAN FOX TURN HEADS AT SINGER'S NYC AFTER-PARTY BY ROCKING ECLECTIC PINK OUTFITS: PHOTOS!"We already spent so much time together, but now we wake up, we go to our office together, we work together all day. I know a lot of people probably think that sounds crazy, but we love...
Justin Timberlake Reflects on “Heartbreaking” Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Friend of 20 Years
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Justin Timberlake is mourning the loss of a dear friend. The "Cry Me a River" singer paid tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who sadly died by suicide age 40, E! News confirmed on Dec. 14. "It's heartbreaking to hear...
Dance Community Remembers Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Thank You For Representing The Dance World With Such Positivity And Grace”
Members of the Hollywood dance community shared their grief Wednesday over the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who died Tuesday at the age the 40. Besides serving as a judge on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance and as the longtime deejay on The Ellen Show, Boss was an accomplished dancer and choreographer who also served as a guest performer on Dancing with the Stars. Boss and his wife Allison Holker also amassed a huge following on TikTok with their almost daily dance videos that occasionally incorporated their kids. More from DeadlineCheryl Burke Dedicates Touching Message To All Her 'Dancing With The Stars' Partners As She Steps Down As Pro'Dancing With The Stars' Reveals Season 31 WinnerCheryl Burke Retiring From 'Dancing With The Stars' As A Pro After 26 SeasonsBest of DeadlineWolfgang Petersen: A Career In PhotosOlivia Newton-John's Career In Photos & Music VideosOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"
