Members of the Hollywood dance community shared their grief Wednesday over the passing of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who died Tuesday at the age the 40. Besides serving as a judge on Fox's So You Think You Can Dance and as the longtime deejay on The Ellen Show, Boss was an accomplished dancer and choreographer who also served as a guest performer on Dancing with the Stars. Boss and his wife Allison Holker also amassed a huge following on TikTok with their almost daily dance videos that occasionally incorporated their kids.

