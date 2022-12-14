ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: RI is biggest lottery loser, Mass. biggest spender

By Allison Shinskey
 3 days ago

(WPRI) — When it comes to winning the lottery, Rhode Islanders are out of luck.

A new report from LendingTree found that Rhode Islanders lost the most cash in the entire country this year when playing the lottery.

Rhode Islanders lost $281.63 on lottery tickets and scratch-offs per capita, according to the report, and also spent the third-most per capita on tickets at $429.88.

READ: Full study on Rhode Island, Massachusetts lottery winnings

Massachusetts was dubbed the biggest spender by far, spending $805.30 per capita. That’s nearly double that of New York in second place.

Bay State residents also spent the most of their personal income on tickets at $10.26 per $1,000, according to the report.

In addition, Massachusetts residents got the second-most bang for their buck on lottery tickets, earning 70 cents per dollar spent. Missouri earned 71 cents per dollar.

