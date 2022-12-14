ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

pasoroblesdailynews.com

Newly elected Paso Robles School Board members sworn in

Four new members take oath of allegiance at Tuesday meeting. – The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees swore in four new board members, who took the oath of allegiance and then sat at the dais last night during the district’s regular board meeting on Tuesday.
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles volunteer leader honored with state award

Award is the AARP’s most prestigious volunteer tribute. – The American Association of Retired Persons or AARP, will present Paso Robles’ Mike Cussen, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide district coordinator, with the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service virtually on Monday, Dec. 19. This award is AARP’s most prestigious volunteer...
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

County approves budget for tiny-house village

A tiny house village on the horizon could help San Luis Obispo County deflate its ballooning rate of homelessness. "The intent is to serve 30 people at a minimum, a max of 60, and ideally 45 individuals," said Joe Dzvonik, the division manager of the Department of Social Services' homeless services wing.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
New Times

Georgia Brown parents request to delay transfer of schools

Paso Robles' parents and community members made yet another plea to halt the transfer of Glen Speck Elementary School students and staff from the 24th Street campus to the 17th Street campus at the Dec. 13 meeting. Citing safety and financial concerns, 17 parents signed a formal request that new...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kclu.org

Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend

A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

