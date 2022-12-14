Read full article on original website
Recount of ballots cast for the office of Board of Supervisors, District 2
There will be a manual recount of the ballots cast during the November 8th, 2022 General Election for the office of Board of Supervisors, District 2.
pasoroblesdailynews.com
Newly elected Paso Robles School Board members sworn in
Four new members take oath of allegiance at Tuesday meeting. – The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees swore in four new board members, who took the oath of allegiance and then sat at the dais last night during the district’s regular board meeting on Tuesday.
Paso Robles volunteer leader honored with state award
Award is the AARP’s most prestigious volunteer tribute. – The American Association of Retired Persons or AARP, will present Paso Robles’ Mike Cussen, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide district coordinator, with the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service virtually on Monday, Dec. 19. This award is AARP’s most prestigious volunteer...
SLO County tiny home village takes big step forward at Board of Supervisors meeting
The county wants to buy the homes while it has the money, even though it’s still nailing down the site.
New Times
County approves budget for tiny-house village
A tiny house village on the horizon could help San Luis Obispo County deflate its ballooning rate of homelessness. "The intent is to serve 30 people at a minimum, a max of 60, and ideally 45 individuals," said Joe Dzvonik, the division manager of the Department of Social Services' homeless services wing.
Interim police chief named for Morro Bay Police Department
Current Police Chief Jody Cox is expected to retire on December 30. Watkins will serve as interim Police Chief starting on December 31.
Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant
Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.
syvnews.com
State allocates transportation funds for projects in Los Alamos, Santa Maria, Lompoc
Pedestrians and bicyclists in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Los Alamos will benefit from nearly $18.6 million in Active Transportation Program funding that was allocated Dec. 7 by the California Transportation Commission. The money is part of $80 million approved for unmet transportation needs in Santa Barbara County, its communities and...
Atascadero to hold a parade for athletic excellence
Atascadero High School is putting together a parade in honor of their football program and overall athletic excellence.
Program allows free overnight RV parking in SLO County. What could change?
The program “does bring in money,” one local property owner said, but critics foresee problems.
New Times
Georgia Brown parents request to delay transfer of schools
Paso Robles' parents and community members made yet another plea to halt the transfer of Glen Speck Elementary School students and staff from the 24th Street campus to the 17th Street campus at the Dec. 13 meeting. Citing safety and financial concerns, 17 parents signed a formal request that new...
Pallet shelters set to open in Grover Beach. See inside the innovative homeless solution
Cabins for Change will be South County’s first shelter, and serves as a step between the street and permanent housing for unhoused people.
First homeless housing facility in south SLO County about to open up
The 5Cities Homeless Coalition is putting the finishing touches on 20 tiny cabins as well as a gathering space for residents. It’s part of a new approach to housing the unhoused in Grover Beach
Did Timeless Treasures owner commit embezzlement? Lawyer wants DA to drop charges
Former consignors claim that consignment store owner Andrea Bowen-Gardner failed to pay them after selling paintings, furniture and more.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 5-11
On Dec. 5, Manuel Rojadelacruz, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 3400 block of Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Dec. 5, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 3000 block of...
Hundreds of local families are ready for Christmas
The non-profit partnered with the California Highway Patrol and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office to hand out free toys, bikes and essential supplies to community members.
Developer of failed SLO bowling alley project convicted of fraud over fundraising efforts
Jeremy Pemberton’s theft crimes totaled more than $500,000, a San Luis Obispo jury found.
Christmas in the Country kicks off in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Visitors can look forward to a magical holiday light drive-through experience at The Elks Event Center. The post Christmas in the Country kicks off in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend
A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
Meet the Grinch photo event in Morro Bay tonight
Families in the Morro Bay area are invited to a meet the Grinch photo event tonight at the Morro Bay Veteran's Hall on Surf St. from 4 to 8 p.m.
