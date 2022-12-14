Read full article on original website
Pallet shelters set to open in Grover Beach. See inside the innovative homeless solution
Cabins for Change will be South County’s first shelter, and serves as a step between the street and permanent housing for unhoused people.
Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant
Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.
Paso Robles volunteer leader honored with state award
Award is the AARP’s most prestigious volunteer tribute. – The American Association of Retired Persons or AARP, will present Paso Robles’ Mike Cussen, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide district coordinator, with the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service virtually on Monday, Dec. 19. This award is AARP’s most prestigious volunteer...
SLO County tiny home village takes big step forward at Board of Supervisors meeting
The county wants to buy the homes while it has the money, even though it’s still nailing down the site.
New Times
County approves budget for tiny-house village
A tiny house village on the horizon could help San Luis Obispo County deflate its ballooning rate of homelessness. "The intent is to serve 30 people at a minimum, a max of 60, and ideally 45 individuals," said Joe Dzvonik, the division manager of the Department of Social Services' homeless services wing.
First homeless housing facility in south SLO County about to open up
The 5Cities Homeless Coalition is putting the finishing touches on 20 tiny cabins as well as a gathering space for residents. It’s part of a new approach to housing the unhoused in Grover Beach
Program allows free overnight RV parking in SLO County. What could change?
The program “does bring in money,” one local property owner said, but critics foresee problems.
New Times
Appointed Paso school board member ousted with voter petition
A petition to remove Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board trustee Kenneth Enney gained enough valid signatures to merit a special election and kick him off the dais. The petition was organized by several Paso Robles parents including Tracy Dauterman, who felt that Enney's anti-transgender social media posts on...
Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Programs Unit in partnership with Allan Hancock College honored 27 incarcerated students that completed college course while at the Northern Branch Jail. The post Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Did Timeless Treasures owner commit embezzlement? Lawyer wants DA to drop charges
Former consignors claim that consignment store owner Andrea Bowen-Gardner failed to pay them after selling paintings, furniture and more.
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii
An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
Interim police chief named for Morro Bay Police Department
Current Police Chief Jody Cox is expected to retire on December 30. Watkins will serve as interim Police Chief starting on December 31.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 5-11
On Dec. 5, Manuel Rojadelacruz, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 3400 block of Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Dec. 5, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 3000 block of...
kclu.org
Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend
A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
Parents of man killed in SLO crash express frustration with police
The parents of a man who was killed along with his girlfriend and dog in a crash in San Luis Obispo last month are expressing frustration with the investigation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Dec. 4?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $680,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $533,429. The average price per square foot ended up at $356.
Rubber bullets used to subdue man in downtown SLO
A large police presence could be seen in a portion of Downtown San Luis Obispo Friday afternoon. The scene is now cleared.
Hundreds of local families are ready for Christmas
The non-profit partnered with the California Highway Patrol and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office to hand out free toys, bikes and essential supplies to community members.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspects over contraband at the jail
Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single family residence sells in Paso Robles for $1.8 million
The spacious new property located in the 4800 block of Devonshire Lane in Paso Robles was sold on Nov. 28, 2022. The $1,795,000 purchase price works out to $615 per square foot. The house built in 2020 has an interior space of 2,917 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10.2-acre lot.
