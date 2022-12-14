ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vidanewspaper.com

Manager Arraigned on Embezzlement Charges

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced charges against a Camarillo man accused of embezzling from a Ventura business where he worked as an operations manager. Gabriel Garcia a 52 year-old, of Camarillo, is charged with grand theft, fraud and 19 counts of forgery. He pled not guilty at last...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Several Arrested, Commissary Workers Banned over Illegal Substances in S.B. Jail

Several people suspected of attempting to bring illegal substances into Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail have been arrested, and several more commissary workers were banned, following investigations into overdoses that occurred at the facility in recent months, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. Zick could...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Potential Cancer Cluster Under Investigation at Dos Pueblos High School

A group of Dos Pueblos High School employees, concerned about a potential cancer cluster, met with Principal Bill Woodard just over a week ago to express their worries. In response, the school district has set several studies in motion: to determine the amount of cancer at the school, to survey those affected, and to assess the environment on campus that might be related, said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado on Thursday.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend

A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Oxnard man smuggles fentanyl, heroin into jail inside body cavity

A 44-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after smuggling fentanyl and heroin into jail inside his body cavity and using some of the drugs while in custody, authorities with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The incident, according to a news release, occurred on...
OXNARD, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Arrests made over contraband brought into Santa Barbara County Jail

Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Three Store Clerks in Oxnard Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors

The Oxnard Police Department with assistance from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has cited three clerks in the City of Oxnard for selling alcohol to minors on December 9, 2022. The actions were the result of a minor decoy operation in which minors, under the direct supervision of police officers, attempted to purchase alcohol from 11 retail licensees in the City of Oxnard.
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Port Hueneme Bank Robbery And More News

Port Hueneme police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in that city. It was reported around 10:30 AM Thursday morning at the Citibank branch at 739 West Channel Islands Boulevard. The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He claimed he was armed but no...
PORT HUENEME, CA
kvta.com

At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting

Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting

A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria business owner disarms carjacker following officer involved-shooting and car chase

After a business owner disarmed a man threatening him with a handgun, police arrested the 24-year-old Santa Maria man following an extensive chase involving an armed carjacking, burglary and an officer-involved shooting. The post Santa Maria business owner disarms carjacker following officer involved-shooting and car chase appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Carjacking leads to police shooting in Santa Maria

A man armed with a replica handgun carjacked a vehicle in Santa Maria on Thursday and then led officers on a chase before an officer shot him. At about 5:30 p.m., the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle while wielding a gun in the 200 block of McElhaney Avenue. The suspect then fled the scene, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE – Commercial Burglary Arrest | 12/

SUSPECT: Isaac Arrieta, 28-Year-Old Oxnard Resident; Erica Pedro, 37-Year-Old Oxnard Resident. CONTACT: Meagan Tobey, Corporal | (805) 308-7755 | meagan.tobey@oxnardpd.org. On December 13, 2022, officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the Metro PCS store at 400 W Wooley Road in the City of Oxnard reference a commercial burglary. The suspect broke a window to the business, made entry, and stole several cellular phones as well as other merchandise.
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy