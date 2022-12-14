Read full article on original website
vidanewspaper.com
Manager Arraigned on Embezzlement Charges
Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced charges against a Camarillo man accused of embezzling from a Ventura business where he worked as an operations manager. Gabriel Garcia a 52 year-old, of Camarillo, is charged with grand theft, fraud and 19 counts of forgery. He pled not guilty at last...
Santa Barbara Independent
Several Arrested, Commissary Workers Banned over Illegal Substances in S.B. Jail
Several people suspected of attempting to bring illegal substances into Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail have been arrested, and several more commissary workers were banned, following investigations into overdoses that occurred at the facility in recent months, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. Zick could...
Santa Barbara Independent
Potential Cancer Cluster Under Investigation at Dos Pueblos High School
A group of Dos Pueblos High School employees, concerned about a potential cancer cluster, met with Principal Bill Woodard just over a week ago to express their worries. In response, the school district has set several studies in motion: to determine the amount of cancer at the school, to survey those affected, and to assess the environment on campus that might be related, said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado on Thursday.
kclu.org
Arson? Investigators now call blaze which gutted historic Ventura County high school gym suspicious
Could it have been arson? Investigators now say a huge fire which destroyed a historic high school gym in Ventura County is suspicious in origin. It was a massive fire on the Santa Paula High School campus November 27th. The blaze which destroyed the 1930’s-era Bryden Gym was discovered just before 1 a.m., and it raged for hours. The structure was a total loss.
kclu.org
Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend
A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
KTLA.com
Oxnard man smuggles fentanyl, heroin into jail inside body cavity
A 44-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after smuggling fentanyl and heroin into jail inside his body cavity and using some of the drugs while in custody, authorities with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The incident, according to a news release, occurred on...
calcoasttimes.com
Arrests made over contraband brought into Santa Barbara County Jail
Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
vidanewspaper.com
Three Store Clerks in Oxnard Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors
The Oxnard Police Department with assistance from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has cited three clerks in the City of Oxnard for selling alcohol to minors on December 9, 2022. The actions were the result of a minor decoy operation in which minors, under the direct supervision of police officers, attempted to purchase alcohol from 11 retail licensees in the City of Oxnard.
Medical building on corner of State and Mission Street bought by local investor
A local investor acquired a three-story medical office building at 1919 State Street that was listed for nearly $9.5 million. The post Medical building on corner of State and Mission Street bought by local investor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Port Hueneme Bank Robbery And More News
Port Hueneme police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in that city. It was reported around 10:30 AM Thursday morning at the Citibank branch at 739 West Channel Islands Boulevard. The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He claimed he was armed but no...
8 Arrested at Santa Maria Police Department DUI Checkpoint
The Santa Maria Police Department arrested one driver on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI Checkpoint on Dec. 16th, 2022.
kvta.com
At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting
Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting
A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
Santa Maria business owner disarms carjacker following officer involved-shooting and car chase
After a business owner disarmed a man threatening him with a handgun, police arrested the 24-year-old Santa Maria man following an extensive chase involving an armed carjacking, burglary and an officer-involved shooting. The post Santa Maria business owner disarms carjacker following officer involved-shooting and car chase appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Carjacking leads to police shooting in Santa Maria
A man armed with a replica handgun carjacked a vehicle in Santa Maria on Thursday and then led officers on a chase before an officer shot him. At about 5:30 p.m., the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle while wielding a gun in the 200 block of McElhaney Avenue. The suspect then fled the scene, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant
Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE – Commercial Burglary Arrest | 12/
SUSPECT: Isaac Arrieta, 28-Year-Old Oxnard Resident; Erica Pedro, 37-Year-Old Oxnard Resident. CONTACT: Meagan Tobey, Corporal | (805) 308-7755 | meagan.tobey@oxnardpd.org. On December 13, 2022, officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the Metro PCS store at 400 W Wooley Road in the City of Oxnard reference a commercial burglary. The suspect broke a window to the business, made entry, and stole several cellular phones as well as other merchandise.
Noozhawk
Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to Prison for Highway Shooting in Santa Maria in 2020
A Los Angeles woman whose shooting spree snarled traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Maria two years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison after changing her plea in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Chappinette Lelani Martin, 35, initially faced nine felony charges for the November 2020...
Noozhawk
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
kclu.org
It's go time! Looks like all systems are a go for NASA satellite launch from Santa Barbara County
NASA officials say it’s now a “go” for the planned launch of a $1.2 billion research satellite from the Central Coast which was postponed from Thursday morning. The Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite will be used by American and French researchers to do what’s being called the first global survey of Earth’s surface water supply.
