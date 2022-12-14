Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Passionpreneur Publishing announces the global release of Digital Governance
The inspiring book by Ahmad Almulla and Arun Tewary is now available via major players in the global book distribution field. Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 17, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of Digital Governance by Ahmad Almulla and Arun Tewary via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.
Woonsocket Call
Agilent to Present at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conferences
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that CEO Mike McMullen and CFO Bob McMahon will present at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference and the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Both conference presentations will be webcast live. Details are included below. Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference. Goldman Sachs...
Woonsocket Call
Vizabli, Inc. Completes $2.5M Seed Round Financing
Funding allows Vizabli, Inc. to expand the team and execute an aggressive growth plan for 2023. Vizabli, Inc. (https://vizabli.com), a rapid-growth med-tech company providing interactive, touchscreen smartboards and mobile applications to hospitals, announces the completion of a $2.5M seed funding round, led by Lone Star Communications, Inc. of Dallas, Texas.
Woonsocket Call
The Paver Company Sets New Trend for Concrete Paving Industry
A survey conducted by ICPI revealed that in the last couple of years, commercial and residential sales of the concrete paver industry grew about 18% in the U.S. and 6.42% in Canada. The survey also stated that as sales rapidly grew, the labor shortage has become a concern in the construction industry. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted from the fact of the rising demand for efficient and fast production of automatic block-making machines.
Woonsocket Call
TRONAPP.SBS Introduces Revolutionary Cryptocurrency Cloud Mining Platform.
London, United Kingdom, 16th Dec 2022 – As the demand for cryptocurrency continues to rise, TRONAPP.SBS, a subsidiary of Tron Limited and a UK-registered company (number 14225279) with its headquarters at 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU, has announced the launch of its new cloud mining platform. The platform, which was registered with the UK government on July 11, 2022, offers users a unique opportunity to earn stable passive income from their investments in cryptocurrency mining.
Woonsocket Call
Goodbody Health Announces Cash Injection for Growth Through Divestment of Polish CBD Operations
ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces that that it has agreed to sell the Polish CBD related elements of its operations to Voyager Life PLC ("Voyager") in return for a consideration of £1.5m, comprising £0.5m cash and £1.0m convertible loan notes ("CLNs").
Woonsocket Call
North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software Report 2022 with ISV (Independent Software Vendors) List With Market Shares - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV List With Market Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This product is ideal for payment providers, POS companies, private equity companies looking for acquisition candidates. It provides market share by more than 30 different metrics. This product is a list...
Woonsocket Call
InetSoft’s Style Intelligence – An online dashboard creator that offers users more powerful BI solutions
A robust business intelligence platform like Style Intelligence, by InetSoft, guarantees a quicker deployment time than the majority of competing products on the market and has an award-winning online dashboard and reports creation. USA - Online dashboards have become the top business intelligence tools used today. Professionals can quickly review...
Woonsocket Call
Thunderbird Entertainment Announces Date of Annual General Meeting
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”) today announced that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) will be held on March 6, 2023, in Vancouver. The AGM date is within the time period permitted by the British Columbia Registrar of Companies.
Woonsocket Call
E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Rising Influence of Digital Technology Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow from $476.34 billion in 2021 to $568.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow to $1163.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%.
Woonsocket Call
Global Civil Unmanned Aerial Systems Market Profile & Forecast Report 2022 - Players Include Altametris, AT&T, Aurora Flight Sciences (Boeing), BAE Systems and Bell Helicopter Textron - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022/2023 World Civil Unmanned Aerial Systems Market Profile & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market for civil UAS promises to be one of the most dynamic aerospace growth sectors for the next decade, emerging from a $7.2 billion market (value of air vehicles) in 2022 to more than triple to $19.8 billion by 2031. That represents a 10.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in constant dollars.
Woonsocket Call
Executives Are Increasingly More Engaged at Work, While Employee Engagement is Stagnant
Executives reported a 7 percentage point increase in engagement over the past year after falling in 2022. Executives in the C-suite have a dramatically different employee experience than individual contributors, scoring much higher across the top drivers of employee experience, according to new data from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM). This data...
Woonsocket Call
VanEck Announces Yearend Distributions for VanEck Equity ETFs
VanEck announced today the following 2022 annual distributions per share for its VanEck® equity exchange-traded funds. The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.
Woonsocket Call
Global Emission Monitoring System Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies, Siemens and ABB Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Emission Monitoring System Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global emission monitoring system market. The global emission monitoring system market is expected to grow from $2.82 billion in...
Woonsocket Call
Worldwide NGS Market Forecasted to Grow at 15% p.a., to Reach ~$9.3B in 2025 – Market Report by DeciBio Consulting
DeciBio Consulting LLC’s latest market report, “Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Growth and Trends (2019-2025),” predicts that the Next generation Sequencing market will grow to ~$9.3 billion (USD) in 2025 driven primarily by clinical adoption in oncology settings across the patient journey, including early detection and monitoring.
Comments / 0