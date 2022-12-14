The scores were 117-110, 118-109, and 120-107. Rivera was knocked down in the seventh, and dominated virtually every round of the one-sided fight. Vladimir Shishkin (14-0, 8 KOs) outboxed the big-punching former IBF super middleweight champion José Uzcátegui (32-5, 27 KOs), beating him by a one-sided 12 round unanimous decision in an IBF 168-lb title eliminator. The scores were 115-113, 117-111, and 117-111 victory. Uzcategui made a late surge in the championship rounds, but it wasn’t enough. With the victory, Shishkin is the IBF mandatory for undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez. Whether he ever getts a chance to fight Canelo remains to be seen.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO