Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
2022 Boxingnews24 Awards
By Gerardo Granados: As the year comes to an end, I am sure that we fight fans can agree that this was a good year for prize fighting as things finally start to come back to normal. For some business owners, things won’t go back to normal anymore, as many...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence says Tank Davis vs. Crawford would be a “good fight”
By Jim Calfa: Errol Spence Jr. says he likes the idea of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fighting Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. Spence says that’s a “good fight.”. He feels Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) can knock out anybody if he catches them clean. If Crawford were to lose to the much smaller Tank Davis, he could never live it down.
BoxingNews24.com
Frank Martin wants Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis next after win over Michel Rivera
By Craig Daly: Frank Martin says he would like to step in as the replacement opponent for WBA secondary lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis if his fight with Ryan Garcia falls through for April 15th. In addition to saying he’d be willing to step in as the replacement...
BoxingNews24.com
Rivera vs. Martin Tonight’s Live Results From Las Vegas
The scores were 117-110, 118-109, and 120-107. Rivera was knocked down in the seventh, and dominated virtually every round of the one-sided fight. Vladimir Shishkin (14-0, 8 KOs) outboxed the big-punching former IBF super middleweight champion José Uzcátegui (32-5, 27 KOs), beating him by a one-sided 12 round unanimous decision in an IBF 168-lb title eliminator. The scores were 115-113, 117-111, and 117-111 victory. Uzcategui made a late surge in the championship rounds, but it wasn’t enough. With the victory, Shishkin is the IBF mandatory for undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez. Whether he ever getts a chance to fight Canelo remains to be seen.
BoxingNews24.com
Tank Davis responds to Frank Martin calling him out: “[He’s] Ready to go to sleep”
By Adam Baskin: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis reacted with amusement after hearing Frank Martin calling him out last Saturday night after his career-best win over Michel Rivera in Las Vegas. Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) told the media after the fight that he wants to face WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion...
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Billam-Smith takes on Armend Xhoxhaj live on Sky Sports & FITE TV tonight
LEGENDARY FOOTBALL icon Harry Redknapp says he could see himself going toe-to-toe with Arsene Wenger if he ever had to step inside a boxing ring. The popular former FA Cup-winning manager is backing Bournemouth cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith to do the business and defeat Armend Xhoxhaj in tonight’s BOXXER Fight Night main event.
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: Naoya Inoue – Bantamweight Legacy
Last Tuesday in Japan, Inoue stopped WBO bantamweight champion Paul Butler in round 11. That was the final missing piece of the puzzle for Inoue to obtain undisputed status in the 118 pound weight class. Inoue is now the undisputed IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO and lineal world bantamweight champion. Inoue achieved this feat approximately 4 and a half years after making his bantamweight debut back in May 2018.
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson on Frank Martin: “I will fight dude in a heartbeat”
By Craig Daly: Shakur Stevenson is already making it known that he’ll face #10 WBA fringe contender Frank Martin in a “heartbeat” if given the opportunity. It’s safe to say that Frank’s promoter Errol Spence Jr won’t allow the unbeaten former two-division world champion Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) anywhere near his fighter because he’s on another level talent-wise, and you can say the same thing about Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence to fight in April, May or June 2023
By Brian Webber: Errol Spence Jr. revealed last Saturday night that he will be fighting in the first half of next year, in April, May, or June. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) says he was going to reveal his announcement four days after his recent car accident, but he started feeling pain from the crash, which wasn’t his fault.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Billiam-Smith destroys Xhoxhaj & Azeez stops Fielding
By Jack Tiernan: Cruiserweight contender Chris Billiam-Smith (17-1, 12 KOs) knocked out the always-tough Armend Xhoxhaj (14-3, 7 KOs) in the fifth round in a one-punch KO on Saturday night at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England. The 32-year-old Billiam-Smith caught a tired-looking Xhoxhaj with a right hand to...
BoxingNews24.com
Flight of the Featherweights
By Eoin Kennedy: While conversations in certain weight classes in boxing have been dominated by speculation surrounding big fights happening, the men in the sport’s most exciting division have been getting down to business and actually fighting one another. Last Saturday night in Leeds, England, once again showed that...
BoxingNews24.com
De La Hoya says Ryan Garcia should take tune-up before Tank Davis fight
By Dan Ambrose: Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya says he doesn’t think it’s a good idea for Ryan Garcia not to take the tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28th to help keep him sharp for the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fight on April 15th.
BoxingNews24.com
Spence on Crawford fight: “Hopefully, we can make it happen next year
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr said last Saturday night that he will resume negotiations with Terence Crawford next year so that the two can still fight. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) will be fighting someone else in the first part of 2023 before he “spins the block” to restart talks with WBO welterweight champion Crawford for a fight later in the year.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua “can’t afford another loss” – Barry Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Barry Hearn says the former two-division heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) is at a “crossroads” in his nine-year professional career and can’t absorb another defeat. Hearn says Joshua could fight one of these three in his next fight:. Dillian Whyte.
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Bradley says Spence vs. Crawford will happen in 2023
By Chris Williams: Tim Bradley predicts that Errol Spence & Terence Crawford will meet in 2023 for their long-awaited undisputed welterweight championship fight. Bradley feels there’s “too much money on the table” for the Spence vs. Crawford fight not to happen. However, it’s still highly doubtful the fight will take place, given WBO welterweight champion Crawford’s rumored poor pay-per-view numbers for his fight last weekend against David Avanesyan on BLK Prime.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol – Fighter of the Year for 2022 for ESPN
By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol’s victories over Canelo Alvarez and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez make him ESPN’s Fighter of the Year for 2022. It was an obvious choice in giving the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) the Fighter of the Year award because he schooled the superstar Canelo, giving him his first loss since his defeat against Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013, and he also defeated the previously unbeaten Zurdo Ramirez.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez’s only chance of beating Bivol is drain him to 168
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez will need to re-think his assistance on wanting the rematch with Dmitry Bivol at 175 next September. In the eyes of many boxing fans, the only chance that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has of beating Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) is to drain him down to 168 for the rematch and hope that he’s weakened enough to gain an edge.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Raul Curiel Knocks out Brad ”King” Solomon!
By Ken Hissner: At Commerce Casino, Commerce, California, Saturday over DAZN, Oscar De La Hoya (Golden Boy Promotions) presented in the Main Event NABF Welterweight champion Raul “Cugar” Curiel defended his title, knocking out Brad “King” Solomon in the first round. In the co-feature, Lightweight Diego...
BoxingNews24.com
Frank Martin Dominates Rivera, Then Calls Out Tank, Haney & Rolly
By Vince D’Writer: In a clash of hungry unbeaten rising lightweight stars, Frank “The Ghost” Martin dominated the number two ranked WBA contender Michel Rivera (24-1, 14 KOs) as he cruised to a unanimous decision victory at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, live on Showtime.
Comments / 0