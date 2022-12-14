ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“NirvanaVerse”: a new exciting project by The Nemesis and Rai Cinema

The Nemesis and Rai Cinema, which announced their partnership last May during the Cannes Film Festival, have consolidated their successful relationship with a new project that will be launched on December 15th. During a keynote lecture at La Sapienza University of Rome, the Oscar-winning director Gabriele Salvatores will present the transmedia reboot of the 1997 movie Nirvana.
Crown King from christian / gospel artist Gift Zion

Gift Zion is a British Nigerian Gospel Singer and Songwriter with an outpouring heart of love set to bring joy into the lives of many through music flowing from her life experiences and encounters. With diverse interests in music and her love for gospel praise and worship, contemporary music and traditional hymns Gift has translated her inspiration and style of music into her very first single… Crown King.

