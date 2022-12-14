Read full article on original website
LFR: 1 dead in East Lubbock apartment fire early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — An individual was found dead following an apartment fire in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported around 4:05 a.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Madison Park Apartments.
Fire crews respond to structure fire, South Lubbock
Woodrow fire and Wolfforth fire crews responded to a structure fire at a home near University Avenue and Woodrow Road around 9:10 p.m. Friday, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.
Vacant house fire in Central Lubbock Saturday morning
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday morning in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
fox34.com
25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a Friday evening crash caused his vehicle to roll and catch fire. Lubbock police officers were called to the 4900 block of 34th Street at 6:20 p.m. for reports of a serious crash, according to a release. There, they found 25-year-old Erik Montgomery with serious injuries.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Police investigating death of man found in backyard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Lubbock Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in his backyard. A vehicle caught fire after a rollover near 34th Street and 29th Drive. The vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person was taken...
KCBD
2 moderately injured in late night crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
fox34.com
Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a rollover at 34th & 29th Drive where a vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person is said to have serious injuries after being pulled from the vehicle. They were taken to UMC by EMS. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday evening.
Man dead after being found in backyard, LPD said investigation underway
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police department confirmed late Friday evening that a man was dead after he was found in the backyard of his home with serious injuries. LPD said the call came in at 4:23 p.m. to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue. According to LPD, the case was classified as a death […]
Fire victim remembered, local Pizza Hut collecting money for funeral
A heartfelt tribute was put up recently at a Wolfforth location of Pizza Hut to honor Edith Ostrander, 75, who lost her life Thursday in a house fire in Hockley County.
Crews respond to ‘fully engulfed’ mobile home fire near New Deal, LCSO says
NEW DEAL, Texas — Fire crews along with deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire north of New Deal on Thursday, according to LCSO. LCSO said deputies responded to 14221 I-27 around 4:00 p.m. A mobile home was fully engulfed, according to LCSO. The New Deal, Abernathy and Shallowater Fire […]
Famous Bruno Steel House catches fire in Ransom Canyon on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The famous Bruno Steel House at Ransom Canyon caught on fire on Thursday afternoon, Ransom Canyon Chief of Police James Hill confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com. Chief Hill said the fire was initially called in as a grass fire at 3:47 p.m. According to Hill, the extent of the damage is not yet known. […]
everythinglubbock.com
LPD investigating crash that killed 52-year-old man at Lubbock dealership
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash that ended at a car dealership and left 52-year-old David Singleterry dead on Thursday. According to LPD, Singleterry was driving a car east in the 6300 block of the access road of Spur 327. He veered north through the grass median, onto the main lanes of Spur 327, then hit the median.
Elderly woman killed in Hockley County fire identified
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office revealed new details, including the identity of a woman who was killed in a house fire on Wednesday. Volunteer firefighters from Lubbock County (Wolfforth, Carlisle and Shallowater) were called round 10:45 a.m. to a fire at 6791 Fox Road. According to HCSO, Edith Ostrander, 75, was […]
One seriously hurt, vehicle catches fire after rollover on 34th Street, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a rollover near 34th Street and Vicksburg Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. UPDATED STORY LINK: LPD releases name of driver who hit pole and died LPD said the call came in at 6:20 p.m. Police confirmed the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. LPD […]
Lubbock drivers exchange gunfire on MSF, police report said
A man told police that he returned fire after someone shot at him while driving on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday evening, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
KCBD
Lubbock officer awarded Purple Heart for injury suffered in line of duty
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s men and women in blue were honored for their dedication and bravery on Thursday. Nearly 20 members of the Lubbock Police Department were recognized. “It’s occasions like this that we get to recognize our officers,” Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said. Four...
Nationwide Report
1 Person Hospitalized In A Pedestrian Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened in the 2100 block of 19th Street at around 11:15 p.m.
KCBD
Shots fired in South Lubbock Co. leads to short pursuit, man and 2 juveniles arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man and two juveniles were arrested following a pursuit that ended in South Lubbock County Thursday afternoon. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on patrol heard several shots near 146th and Ave P. A witness identified a White Hyundai Tucson as the vehicle from where the shots were fired.
KCBD
Injuries reported in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS Troopers were called out to County Road 2053 just south of O’Donnell for a single-vehicle rollover that left multiple people injured. DPS received the call just after 8 p.m. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This story is developing...
Two teenagers dead after crash in Lynn County
LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Lynn County on December 14. The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on FM 2053. The passengers in the vehicle, 18-year-old Jaydn Taylor Boyd and a 15-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was also...
Awesome 98
