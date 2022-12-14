ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LFR: 1 dead in East Lubbock apartment fire early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — An individual was found dead following an apartment fire in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported around 4:05 a.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Madison Park Apartments.
25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a Friday evening crash caused his vehicle to roll and catch fire. Lubbock police officers were called to the 4900 block of 34th Street at 6:20 p.m. for reports of a serious crash, according to a release. There, they found 25-year-old Erik Montgomery with serious injuries.
2 moderately injured in late night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a rollover at 34th & 29th Drive where a vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person is said to have serious injuries after being pulled from the vehicle. They were taken to UMC by EMS. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday evening.
LPD investigating crash that killed 52-year-old man at Lubbock dealership

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash that ended at a car dealership and left 52-year-old David Singleterry dead on Thursday. According to LPD, Singleterry was driving a car east in the 6300 block of the access road of Spur 327. He veered north through the grass median, onto the main lanes of Spur 327, then hit the median.
Injuries reported in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS Troopers were called out to County Road 2053 just south of O’Donnell for a single-vehicle rollover that left multiple people injured. DPS received the call just after 8 p.m. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This story is developing...
Two teenagers dead after crash in Lynn County

LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Lynn County on December 14. The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on FM 2053. The passengers in the vehicle, 18-year-old Jaydn Taylor Boyd and a 15-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was also...
