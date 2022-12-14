The Town of Estes Park's free Christmas tree drop-off site will be open to local residents 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 27 through Jan. 20, except Jan. 2 when the Town is closed for observance of New Year’s Day. The drop-off will be located at the east entrance of the Fairgrounds off Community Drive; follow the signs to the fenced drop-off location. Trees must be stripped of ornaments, tinsel and other decorations. No wreaths, garland, artificial trees or tree stands will be accepted. Trees must be dropped during the specified hours in the identified area. Dropping trees after hours or in other locations at the Fairgrounds will be considered illegal dumping and may be subject to a fine. This service is free of charge to local residents.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO