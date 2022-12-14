A Dunkirk man with 49 prior arrests was taken into custody on Friday on charges stemming from three separate shoplifting incidents at T.J. Maxx on Vineyard Drive. State Police in Fredonia say an investigation into the incidents found that 47-year-old Alexander Santiago was seen on store surveillance footage repeatedly leaving the store without paying for $740 worth of items. Troopers located Santiago at about 2:00 PM on East Courtney Street in Dunkirk, where he tried to flee the area, but was quickly apprehended. Santiago was charged with two counts of 3rd-degree burglary because he had previously been given a trespass notice from the store from another unrelated shoplifting incident. He was also charged with petit larceny and 2nd-degree obstruction. With his prior arrest record and 18 counts of failure to appear in court, Santiago was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment, then released on his own recognizance.

