Area Students Experience Honor of Code at SUNY Fredonia
Learning how to write computer code from scratch was among several highlights for nearly three dozen area students at the State University of New York at Fredonia for Hour of Code, a global initiative that promotes computer science and computer programming during Computer Science Week. Two sets of students from Gowanda Middle School and Silver Creek High School recently spent a half-day on campus as guests of the Department of Computer and Information Sciences.
Projects in Sheridan, Celoron Receive State Recreation and Historic Preservation Funding
Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday announced the awarding of grants from New York State's Environmental Protection Fund for two projects in Chautauqua County through Round 12 of New York State's Regional Economic Development Initiative. One of the two projects is for the Town of Sheridan, which will get $421,725 to upgrade the Sheridan Bay Campground on Lake Erie. Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel says it's a great boost for the north county...
Retired JHS Teacher Named College Connections Teacher of the Year
Barbi Price from Jamestown High School has been named the 2022 College Connections Teacher of the Year by Jamestown Community College. Price, who retired in June, taught public speaking to her students through the College Connections high school program. Each year, College Connections recognizes a teacher who best exemplifies the core program standards. Price was chosen from among more than 200 teachers from 38 partner high schools and BOCES centers who taught during the 2021-2022 academic year.
JCC Receives Top 10 Ranking for Best Community Colleges in New York
Jamestown Community College has earned top 10 placement among New York's Best Community Colleges in 2023, according to Intelligent.com. The website provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. Intelligent.com identifies top schools based on tuition costs, number of credits required to graduate, and online coursework delivery format. Their scoring system, which placed JCC seventh overall, also compares each school's admission practices, retention and graduation rates, faculty reputation, and available student resources. This in-depth study resulted in JCC gaining further distinction as Best Rural Location in the final assessment.
Fredonia Fire Department Participates in Wreaths Across America Day
The Village of Fredonia was one of 3,400 locations nationwide that participated in the annual Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday. The Fredonia Fire Department and Assistant Chief Ken Haas were involved in the local event at Forest Hill Cemetery that was sponsored by the Dunkirk squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. In past years, the goal of Wreaths Across America Day was to honor service members by placing a wreath on the grave of a member representing each branch. For the first time this year, first responders were included as well. Following some brief words, a 21-gun volley, and the playing of Taps, wreaths were placed on more than 50 graves. World War II veteran and 72-year Fredonia Fire Department member George Tadt, Jr., who passed away in October, was selected as the honoree representing first responders.
Fredonia DPW Member Retires After Over 40 Years of Service
A longtime Fredonia DPW worker is calling it a career. Jenness Merrill, who most recently served as a working supervisor, has retired after more than 40 years of service to the village, effective Friday. The announcement was made this week during a Fredonia Village Board meeting, where trustees approved a resolution accepting his retirement.
Jingle at the Rocks Gathering Raises $1,000 for Toys for Tots
The Northern Chautauqua Young Professionals (NCYP) and Dunkirk-Fredonia Rotary Club raised $1,000 for Chautauqua County Toys for Tots during their second annual Jingle at the Rocks holiday party. Over 90 attendees gathered for the event at 64 on the Rocks in Fredonia. Along with the $1,000 check to fulfill holiday wish lists, the NCYP and Dunkirk-Fredonia Rotary club presented Chautauqua County Toys for Tots more than 100 new, unwrapped toys that Toys for Tots will distribute to families in need.
Lake Effect Snow Moves South, Impacts Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that impacted the Buffalo area for much of Saturday began shifting south during the evening and started to impact parts of Chautauqua County overnight. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says significant accumulations are expected within the band of snow. According to meteorologist Liz Jurkowski, the rate of snowfall may be two inches per hour as the snow continues to shift south...
Lake Effect Snow Brushes North County Overnight, More on the Way This Evening
Portions of northern Chautauqua County picked up some lake effect snow overnight from a band that is currently to our north. According to meteorologist John Rozbicki with the National Weather Service in Buffalo, the snowband will continue to head north, gradually organize and impact the Buffalo area during the day Saturday. He says the winds will shift to a more westerly direction during the evening, bringing the snow back south...
County DPF Crews Monitoring Roadways Ahead of Lake Effect Storm
Chautauqua County DPF crews are busy monitoring the roadways ahead of the lake effect snowstorm that has the potential to dump one to two feet of the white stuff through Monday, with much of the impact expected to be felt in the north county. County Executive P.J. Wendel, who spoke with WDOE News on Saturday, says crews have been pre-treating area roads, with two shifts of workers keeping tabs on road conditions...
Dunkirk Man with 49 Prior Arrests Charged in Shoplifting Incidents at T.J. Maxx
A Dunkirk man with 49 prior arrests was taken into custody on Friday on charges stemming from three separate shoplifting incidents at T.J. Maxx on Vineyard Drive. State Police in Fredonia say an investigation into the incidents found that 47-year-old Alexander Santiago was seen on store surveillance footage repeatedly leaving the store without paying for $740 worth of items. Troopers located Santiago at about 2:00 PM on East Courtney Street in Dunkirk, where he tried to flee the area, but was quickly apprehended. Santiago was charged with two counts of 3rd-degree burglary because he had previously been given a trespass notice from the store from another unrelated shoplifting incident. He was also charged with petit larceny and 2nd-degree obstruction. With his prior arrest record and 18 counts of failure to appear in court, Santiago was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment, then released on his own recognizance.
Two Westfield-area residents charged after drug raid
Two Westfield-area residents are facing multiple charges after an investigation into illegal drugs early Thursday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, along with the assistance of the County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, the Dunkirk Police Department and the Jamestown Police Department and one of its K-9 units, executed a search warrant at a residence at 7617 Felton Road in the town of Westfield. The Sheriff's Office had previously executed search warrants at the same location on September 8 and 23. 28-year-old Alexis Campbell and 34-year-old Mark Baker II were located in the residence. During the search, investigators found a quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl, clonazepam, drug paraphernalia, cash, and four long guns. Campbell and Baker have been charged with 3rd-, 5th- and 7th- criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. The duo was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
