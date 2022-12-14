The Green Bay Packers (5-8) host the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) for Monday Night Football. The game total is set at only 39.5, and the home team is favored by 5.5. Neither of these teams has performed up to expectations, but Green Bay should be coming into this matchup healthy and well-rested while Los Angeles is traveling with a team that looks wholly unlike the one that won the Super Bowl just a year ago. If you want to get in on the action, here are a few player props I am targeting at SI Sportsbook.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO