New QB, Same Struggles: Saints Defeat Desmond Ridder's Falcons
The 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints featured many of the same problems for the Atlanta Falcons offense. Inconsistency in the passing game saw Desmond Ridder begin the game with five straight incompletions. Head coach Arthur Smith made a change at quarterback after the bye week, as the Falcons...
Falcons vs. Saints Inactives: Marshon Lattimore to Play?
The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are facing their NFC South rival New Orleans Saints (4-9) Sunday in a big matchup to try and keep their playoff hopes alive. Third-round rookie Desmond Ridder is making his NFL debut this afternoon, starting for Marcus Mariota, who was benched for poor play and then placed on injured reserve (IR). Because Mariota is not on the 53-man roster, he is not listed as an inactive player in today's game.
Julian Edelman Says He’s Been Contacted by Multiple Teams About Comeback
View the original article to see embedded media. As the NFL regular season winds down, many playoff contenders are looking for opportunities to upgrade their rosters ahead of the postseason. In some cases, that apparently includes calling recently retired players to see if they would be willing to return for the stretch run.
MNF: Rams-Packers Player Prop Bets
The Green Bay Packers (5-8) host the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) for Monday Night Football. The game total is set at only 39.5, and the home team is favored by 5.5. Neither of these teams has performed up to expectations, but Green Bay should be coming into this matchup healthy and well-rested while Los Angeles is traveling with a team that looks wholly unlike the one that won the Super Bowl just a year ago. If you want to get in on the action, here are a few player props I am targeting at SI Sportsbook.
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Wanted Penalties for Snowballs in Buffalo
Bills fans provided a true home-field advantage Saturday night against the Dolphins by throwing snowballs onto the field at Miami players. It happened so frequently that officials had to threaten fans with a 15-yard penalty if they continued to do so. As it turns out, it was the Dolphins’ head...
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Matt Ryan Blows Biggest Leads in NFL Regular Season, Super Bowl History
Matt Ryan went down in NFL history Saturday for an unfortunate reason as the quarterback blew yet another massive lead. The Colts led the Vikings 33–0 at halftime and 36–7 with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter before the squad froze. Minnesota came marching back with the largest comeback in NFL history after scoring 33 points in a game that went into overtime. But this wasn’t the first time Ryan was at the helm of a team who lost in an iconic comeback.
NFL SVP of Officiating Explains Why Vikings’ Touchdown Didn’t Count
View the original article to see embedded media. As the Vikings were in the middle of staging the largest comeback in NFL history on Saturday afternoon, the home team was the recipient of what appeared to be a bad call that took a pivotal touchdown off the board. In the...
Falcons DC Dean Pees out of hospital after pregame collision
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken off the field on a stretcher following a collision with a New Orleans Saints player during pregame warmups Sunday. Pees, 73, remained on the field for several minutes. Medical staff stabilized his neck before placing him on the cart to take him off the field.
Ravens' David Ojabo to Make Debut Eight Months After Achilles Tear
Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut against the Browns in Cleveland Saturday afternoon, according to a report from ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Ojabo, an important cog on Michigan's 2021 Big Ten championship team, forced five fumbles last season to lead the conference. Baltimore picked him 45th overall in the 2022 NFL draft.
Cubs Add SS Dansby Swanson on Seven-Year Deal, per Reports
The Cubs and free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson are in agreement on a contract, David Kaplan first reported. According to Russell Dorsey, the deal is for seven years and $177 million. Swanson is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Diamondbacks, but has spent his entire major league career...
Vikings stun Colts with historic 33-point rally
Greg Joseph kicked a 40-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to an improbable 39-36 home win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Minnesota trailed 33-0 at halftime before orchestrating the largest comeback victory in NFL history. The rally came with a fitting...
NCAA Grants Oregon’s Cam McCormick a Ninth Year of Eligibility
Every once in a while, a college football player has the opportunity to stay in school longer than the four allotted years. One veteran player, though, keeps finding ways to return to school. Oregon tight end Cam McCormick, who was a freshman in 2016, has the option to return again...
