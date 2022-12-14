Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
New QB, Same Struggles: Saints Defeat Desmond Ridder's Falcons
The 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints featured many of the same problems for the Atlanta Falcons offense. Inconsistency in the passing game saw Desmond Ridder begin the game with five straight incompletions. Head coach Arthur Smith made a change at quarterback after the bye week, as the Falcons...
Clayton News Daily
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Wanted Penalties for Snowballs in Buffalo
Bills fans provided a true home-field advantage Saturday night against the Dolphins by throwing snowballs onto the field at Miami players. It happened so frequently that officials had to threaten fans with a 15-yard penalty if they continued to do so. As it turns out, it was the Dolphins’ head...
Clayton News Daily
Julian Edelman Says He’s Been Contacted by Multiple Teams About Comeback
View the original article to see embedded media. As the NFL regular season winds down, many playoff contenders are looking for opportunities to upgrade their rosters ahead of the postseason. In some cases, that apparently includes calling recently retired players to see if they would be willing to return for the stretch run.
Clayton News Daily
TCU QB Max Duggan Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
As he prepares for TCU's biggest game in eight decades, senior Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan is simultaneously turning his eyes to the future. In a statement tweeted out Sunday afternoon, Duggan announced his intent to enter the NFL draft following the College Football Playoff. "Being a student athlete at...
Clayton News Daily
Matt Ryan Blows Biggest Leads in NFL Regular Season, Super Bowl History
Matt Ryan went down in NFL history Saturday for an unfortunate reason as the quarterback blew yet another massive lead. The Colts led the Vikings 33–0 at halftime and 36–7 with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter before the squad froze. Minnesota came marching back with the largest comeback in NFL history after scoring 33 points in a game that went into overtime. But this wasn’t the first time Ryan was at the helm of a team who lost in an iconic comeback.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie
Hailie Deegan will return in 2023 to the NASCAR Truck Series, competing with ThorSport Racing. Her signing reveals what is wrong with NASCAR. The post Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Fall Short vs. Saints in Desmond Ridder Debut
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) are leaving the Big Easy with a much harder path to the playoffs after a 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints (5-9) Sunday afternoon at Caesars Superdome. The Falcons fall to fourth place in the NFC South with the loss after being swept in the...
Clayton News Daily
Vikings stun Colts with historic 33-point rally
Greg Joseph kicked a 40-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to an improbable 39-36 home win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Minnesota trailed 33-0 at halftime before orchestrating the largest comeback victory in NFL history. The rally came with a fitting...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons DC Dean Pees out of hospital after pregame collision
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken off the field on a stretcher following a collision with a New Orleans Saints player during pregame warmups Sunday. Pees, 73, remained on the field for several minutes. Medical staff stabilized his neck before placing him on the cart to take him off the field.
Clayton News Daily
Ravens' David Ojabo to Make Debut Eight Months After Achilles Tear
Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut against the Browns in Cleveland Saturday afternoon, according to a report from ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Ojabo, an important cog on Michigan's 2021 Big Ten championship team, forced five fumbles last season to lead the conference. Baltimore picked him 45th overall in the 2022 NFL draft.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Anthony Davis To Miss At Least One Month With Foot Injury
Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least one month with a right foot injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Los Angeles already had ruled Davis out of Sunday’s game against the Wizards. Now the team is bracing for an indefinite absence for the star big man, according to Charania.
Clayton News Daily
NCAA Grants Oregon’s Cam McCormick a Ninth Year of Eligibility
Every once in a while, a college football player has the opportunity to stay in school longer than the four allotted years. One veteran player, though, keeps finding ways to return to school. Oregon tight end Cam McCormick, who was a freshman in 2016, has the option to return again...
Clayton News Daily
Messi Vows to Keep Playing for Argentina National Team
After winning his first-ever World Cup trophy on Sunday, Lionel Messi made a clear statement regarding his future with the Argentina national team. “No, I’m not gonna retire from the national team,” Messi said. “I want to keep playing as World Cup champions.”. In the past, Messi...
Clayton News Daily
When Is The Next World Cup?
As the 2022 men’s World Cup winds down, the eyes of the soccer world already are looking toward the next tournament, which should be exciting for Americans. As always, the World Cup will next be played four years after the last, and North America as a continent is set to be the next host.
