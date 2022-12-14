Read full article on original website
Johnny Callahan
3d ago
I’ve had them freeze and break. Plus it’s easier to clean your windshield of snow and having to dig through the snow to lift them up to clean it. I’ve seen this in a lot of locations across the country.
See 1 Clever Winter Garbage Trick! Leave it to Minnesota to Think it Up.
With over an inch of snow just in St. Cloud this week and more or similar in many areas in Central Minnesota, pretty sure many are going to like this little winter garbage trick. The temps look like they are going to begin dropping and those "comfy" 30 degree days we just had are about to go bye-bye.
WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota
A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
NEXT Weather: Arctic blast, more snow expected this week
MINNEAPOLIS – A burst of light snow is coming Monday, followed by the coldest temperatures so far this season.Temperatures overnight Monday will be in the low single digits in the Twin Cities, but the rest of the state will be below zero – with southeastern Minnesota dropping as low as minus-8 degrees.A storm system will enter northwestern Minnesota starting after 9 a.m. Monday, reaching the metro near the tail end of the evening commute. The system will exit the state by about midnight Tuesday.Monday's high will only reach 16 in the metro, with much of central and southern Minnesota also in the teens. Western and northwestern Minnesota will be in the single digits.Tuesday's high will be 8, while Wednesday and Thursday -- which each bring the possibility of plowable snow -- will both be 1 degree.Friday's high will be zero, while this weekend's highs will warm just slightly.Low temperatures will be subzero Tuesday through Saturday, with Thursday bottoming out at minus 12.
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
kfgo.com
Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold
MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
Heating expert gives tips on cold weather preparations
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — "As soon as it gets cold it turns into the busiest time for us, for any of us in this business," said Claire Ferrara, the president of Standard Heating and Air Conditioning. With strong winds, dangerously cold wind chills and a chance for plowable snow expected...
Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
boreal.org
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
A car drives through the snow during a winter storm in south Minneapolis on Thursday. Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
Updated Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Blizzard Snowfall Totals
While light snow will linger through the weekend, the majority of heavy snowfall from this week's blizzard has come to a close. Most people across the Northland witnessed firsthand that we got a lot of snow. Multiple places saw near 30 inches of snow in the higher elevations near Lake...
Lake-Effect Snow Continues To Pile Up In West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of 11 p.m. Friday night, snowfall reports of 2-5 inches have already come in from around West Michigan, with the highest report so far being 5 inches as measured in Ludington. The bad news for those planning to hit the roads over the weekend, more snow is on the way!
The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota
Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
Only In Minnesota: An Actual Bar Out On A Frozen Lake [VIDEO]
This is the time of the year that lakes are scattered with ice houses some are pretty basic and some are pretty fancy, but either way, I would not have the guts to stay overnight in any of them I am way too paranoid. So if you are someone like me that would think it would be fun to go out on the lake and fish for a little while, have a cocktail or two and maybe some food, I found the perfect place for you.
This Is The Coldest City In Minnesota
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
A Rare Snapping Turtle Found In Minnesota Only Had One in 100,000 Chance!
The other week I saw a cool picture of a rare albino deer that was spotted in Minnesota and it started a discussion about whether or not if anyone around Central Minnesota had ever seen one before. Little did I know it would lead me to something even more rare. A rare albino snapping turtle in Minnesota.
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: More risks of snow and a blast of frigid air in the week ahead
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday will finally not feature snow showers or accumulating snow in North Central Wisconsin. The last time we could say that was nearly a week ago. Clouds will be more common than breaks of sunshine, brisk and chilly to end the last weekend before Christmas. Temperatures will top out in the upper 10s to around 20.
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
