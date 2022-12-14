ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Johnny Callahan
3d ago

I’ve had them freeze and break. Plus it’s easier to clean your windshield of snow and having to dig through the snow to lift them up to clean it. I’ve seen this in a lot of locations across the country.

Outsider.com

WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota

A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Arctic blast, more snow expected this week

MINNEAPOLIS – A burst of light snow is coming Monday, followed by the coldest temperatures so far this season.Temperatures overnight Monday will be in the low single digits in the Twin Cities, but the rest of the state will be below zero – with southeastern Minnesota dropping as low as minus-8 degrees.A storm system will enter northwestern Minnesota starting after 9 a.m. Monday, reaching the metro near the tail end of the evening commute. The system will exit the state by about midnight Tuesday.Monday's high will only reach 16 in the metro, with much of central and southern Minnesota also in the teens. Western and northwestern Minnesota will be in the single digits.Tuesday's high will be 8, while Wednesday and Thursday -- which each bring the possibility of plowable snow -- will both be 1 degree.Friday's high will be zero, while this weekend's highs will warm just slightly.Low temperatures will be subzero Tuesday through Saturday, with Thursday bottoming out at minus 12.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold

MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Heating expert gives tips on cold weather preparations

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — "As soon as it gets cold it turns into the busiest time for us, for any of us in this business," said Claire Ferrara, the president of Standard Heating and Air Conditioning. With strong winds, dangerously cold wind chills and a chance for plowable snow expected...
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days

DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
DULUTH, MN
Kat Kountry 105

The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota

Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Only In Minnesota: An Actual Bar Out On A Frozen Lake [VIDEO]

This is the time of the year that lakes are scattered with ice houses some are pretty basic and some are pretty fancy, but either way, I would not have the guts to stay overnight in any of them I am way too paranoid. So if you are someone like me that would think it would be fun to go out on the lake and fish for a little while, have a cocktail or two and maybe some food, I found the perfect place for you.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022

Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
MINNESOTA STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
SPRING GREEN, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December

There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
WISCONSIN STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

