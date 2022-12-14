Read full article on original website
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Jackson Arnold, Sooners' 5-star quarterback jewel, set to sign after graduation, 'whirlwind' few weeks
Jackson Arnold hasn’t had much downtime since losing in the semifinals of the Texas playoffs Dec. 10, only his third defeat in 31 games as a starter for Denton Guyer High School. The consensus five-star quarterback, among the nation’s most accomplished prospects, has shifted his focus to savoring his...
Mississippi State looking to close non-conference schedule strong at Sun Coast Challenge
Non-conference is winding down and first-year Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell is looking to close strong before SEC play begins in over a week. The Bulldogs have gotten off to a 9-2 start with some good moments and some that weren’t so good. There were the two close losses against solid teams South Dakota State and Nebraska and both games were attainable for the team although they came up short.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Rolls Central Arkansas Behind Jacob Groves' Career Day
Jacob Groves led the way in Oklahoma's biggest offensive output of the season on Saturday afternoon.
Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination
In early December, Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced he was entering the transfer portal, saying that he wanted to find a place where he can “showcase my ability.” It appears that Wisconsin is that place. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Evers has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Nick Read more... The post Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports
Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops praises Caleb Williams after USC, ex-Sooners QB wins Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in his first season with the USC Trojans, but the former five-star recruit got his start last season at Oklahoma, playing under the same head coach in Lincoln Riley. After Riley departed for USC, Williams played in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win under former OU coach Bob Stoops. The legendary coach that took note of what Williams did in his Heisman campaign.
prepbaseballreport.com
PBR OK's Top Moments in 2022: Caden Powell Represents OK at the Super 60
As 2022 comes to a close and we move into 2023 we want to take a look back at the top moments from the entire year covered by Prep Baseball Report Oklahoma. We aim to provide the most comprehensive coverage of high school baseball in the State from our events as well as covering as many high school games as possible. 2022 was a banner year in Oklahoma with multiple players and programs making big jumps, picking up big hits, strong performances on the mound, and some crazy walk-off wins. Be sure to follow along in 2023 as we aim to grow our coverage and be the true one-stop shop for all things Oklahoma High School baseball.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Host Southern in Final Home Game of 2022
NORMAN – No. 24/20 Oklahoma (8-1) looks to extend its winning streak to six games on Sunday when it hosts Southern (3-6) at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. The game will be available via stream on ESPN+ with Chad McKee and Dan Hughes on the call. Brian Brinkley will call the action on the Sooner Radio Network live on 1520 KOKC in Oklahoma City.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma St.
Barret Sallee and Tom Fornelli join Chip Patterson to share their picks for the Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma St. matchup.
guthrienewspage.com
2 ranked Crossings avoids upset in Guthrie
The Guthrie Bluejays rallied in the fourth quarter to nearly draw overtime against Class 4A’s Crossings Christian in a game played within 24 hours of being scheduled. The Jays outscored Crossings 22-13 in the final quarter inside the GHS gymnasium as the Jays’ three-pointer came up short as the horn sounded. Crossings escaped with a 58-55 entertaining win early Friday evening.
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities
An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
KOCO
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy
OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt under investigation for “illegal” ad – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
city-sentinel.com
Representatives Mark McBride and Rhonda Baker Comment on Release of Teacher Salary Information
Representatives Mark McBride, R-Moore, and Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, today commented on the release by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) of local salary schedules for Oklahoma school districts for the 2022-23 school year. State statute requires the release of the information each year to state Speaker of the House,...
KOCO
Oklahoma entrepreneur making plant-based alternative to plastic
OKLAHOMA CITY — The future of an alternative to plastic could be based in Oklahoma. A local entrepreneur has designed a sustainable, clean, plant-based alternative to plastic, and her product recently caught Nike's eye. The idea started a few years ago. It's a straw made of plant-based material. It...
Oklahoma City investors join Chickasaw Nation to buy Skirvin Hotel
Several local investors have joined together with the Chickasaw Nation to purchase the historic Skirvin Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
KTUL
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
Man Wants to Invest Over Five MILLION Dollars into Chickasha Over Leg Lamp
Nothing like the soft glow of electric sex gleaming in your town to bring in some investors. I think Chickasha, Oklahoma is slowly turning into my favorite town. One they have brewery, two they have a drive in movie theater, and they love 'A Christmas Story'. In my family, it was a MUST to watch 'A Christmas Story' every December. Well it looks like a lot of people also love this Christmas classic and are flocking to Chickasha to see their 50 foot leg lamp.
247Sports
