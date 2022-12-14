November Performance Points to Expected Record 2022 Enplanements

The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) saw strong passenger traffic in the month of November, on par with traffic trends seen throughout the year. A total of 175,531 passengers traveled through the terminal, 88,526 of those passengers boarded a plane out of COS and an estimated 16,000 enplanements were during the Thanksgiving travel period (Wednesday – Sunday). COS has seen over 1.9 million travelers so far this year, up 16.8 percent year-over-year

For the month of November, overall traffic was slightly down 1.5 percent from 2021, on 4.5 percent fewer seats, resulting in an 81.2 percent load factor for all five airlines – a 2.5 percentage point increase from the same time last year. Compared to a 2019 pre-pandemic benchmark, enplanements were up 23.9 percent on a 25.7 percent seat increase.

“As we come close to the end of the year, November traffic showcases the increasing traffic trends we’ve seen in 2022 and we’re looking forward to 2023,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation at the Colorado Springs Airport.

As a reminder, the COS annual holiday parking promotion will begin December 21, 2022, through January 2,2023. Long-term parking will be $4 per day during this promotion period and $8 per day outside of the promotion.

COS will also offer new service in summer of 2023 with Delta Air Lines’ resumption of nonstop Atlanta (ATL) service and a new carrier, Sun Country Airlines, will begin nonstop service to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP).

Nonstop Route Updates:

American Airlines (Dallas/Ft. Worth)

5 daily nonstops with 1-stop connecting service across the U.S. and worldwide

Delta Air Lines (Atlanta, Salt Lake City)

Nonstop service to Atlanta will begin June 6, 2023

Delta nonstop service to Salt Lake City featuring E175 aircraft offering First Class, Delta Comfort and Economy seats

Southwest Airlines (Chicago (MDW), Dallas (DAL), Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix)

Nonstop to Denver (DEN) with easy connections coast-to-coast

Adding seasonal service to Houston Hobby (HOU), San Antonio and San Diego during peak days in November, December, and January

United Airlines (Denver, Houston (IAH), Los Angeles, Chicago (ORD))

United serves 4 nonstop destinations with easy connections coast-to-coast and worldwide

Colorado Springs Airport’s small size means small commutes, small lines, and small waits. It means friendliness, safety, and comfort. It also means big options on daily nonstop flights and hundreds of connections worldwide. Colorado’s small airport was named one of the Best Workplaces for 2021 by the Gazette. For more information visit FlyCOS.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.