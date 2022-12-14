Sign in countless saloons and barrooms across America in the late 19th and early 20th century. In 1903 the Able Opera House in Easton was known as a good place to go to if you wanted to be entertained. It was located at 342-350 Northampton Street, currently the site of the Sigal Museum and Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society. Shows offered everything from drama to musical acts. Sometimes it was a place where traveling lecturers would give a talk on the issues of the day. Among the luminaries who graced its stage was inventor Thomas Edison.

