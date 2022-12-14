Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
No rate hike for WVSA customers in 2023; board member to retire
HANOVER TWP. — The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority board approved a 2023 operating budget slightly higher than this year’s, but customers won’t see their sewage bills increase. The 16-member board on Tuesday unanimously adopted a sanitary sewer operating budget totaling $26,603,504, which Executive Director Jim Tomaine said...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nonprofits, places of worship get grants for security enhancement, as local Congressmen introduce resolution condemning antisemitic public figures
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lawmakers across the country are concerned about a rise in antisemitic crimes. It comes as a swastika was found at a school in Glen Rock, north Jersey. Pennsylvania announced grants to keep places of worship safe. "The Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh really changed their perspective...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mourners gather in New Tripoli to honor firefighters
NEW TRIPOLI — Hundreds of mourners lined up this chilly morning outside Northwestern Lehigh Middle School to pay their respects to two fallen firefighters. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zachary T. A. Paris, 36, died Dec. 7 while responding to a 3-alarm fire at 1121 Clamtown Road in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.
KPVI Newschannel 6
OUTDOORS: Christmas trees traveled a long road in becoming a symbol of the holiday
Schuylkill County is peppered with thousands and thousands of Christmas trees, making it No. 1 in the nation for producing trees, keeping in mind that all 50 states have tree farms. A special treat at this time of year is to drive along Route 443 east of Orwigsburg and head...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Stephen Karl Urbanski
Stephen Karl Urbanski, 58, of Kingston, affectionately known as “Stan” to his friends and family, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at home with his three brothers by his side. Steve was born Jan. 29, 1964, in Kingston, the son of the late Edward and Bernadine Mros...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Easton councilman to run for mayor
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton city councilman says he wants to be the city's next mayor. Peter Melan, a Democrat, says he's throwing his hat into the ring for the primary in May. He'll be challenging current Mayor Sal Panto, also a Democrat, who told us Friday he will seek re-election in 2023.
KPVI Newschannel 6
History's Headlines: Crusader with a hatchet
Sign in countless saloons and barrooms across America in the late 19th and early 20th century. In 1903 the Able Opera House in Easton was known as a good place to go to if you wanted to be entertained. It was located at 342-350 Northampton Street, currently the site of the Sigal Museum and Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society. Shows offered everything from drama to musical acts. Sometimes it was a place where traveling lecturers would give a talk on the issues of the day. Among the luminaries who graced its stage was inventor Thomas Edison.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Community members help deliver gifts to elementary schools in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dressed in Christmas spirit and smiles, Allentown Police, Fire, Lehigh County Sheriffs, politicians and community members transformed into Santa's helpers for the 5th annual Capital Blue Cross toy delivery. "About 1300 Allentown students are going to be impacted and their families are going to be impacted by...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Thomas J. Dougherty
Thomas J. “Beacon” Dougherty, 93, of Dunmore, died peacefully on Thursday at the Veterans Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Anne M. (Paradise) Dougherty, RN. Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Thomas...
