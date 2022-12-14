Lexicon Bank Exits De Novo Status with Banner Year Breakout Southern Nevada community-chartered bank bucks trend, exits de novo period profitable

Read full article on original website
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System hosts PACT Act town hall and resource fair
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System hosted a PACT Act "Week of Action" Town Hall and Resource Fair at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Saturday for over 400 veterans.
luxury-houses.net
A Recently Updated Residence in Henderson with Stunning Views of The Las Vegas Strip Hits The Market for $4.8 Million
2876 Quartz Canyon Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson, Nevada is custom-built residence has been updated with the finest finishes boasting gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Strip, the golf course, the lake, and mountains in every direction. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, please contact Jack Woodcock (Phone: 702-362-8700) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
An Architectural Masterpiece with A Theme of Illusion in Henderson Back on The Market for $8.5 Million
19 Sanctuary Peak Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 19 Sanctuary Peak Court, Henderson, Nevada is a custom sanctuary designed by Swaback Partners presents an artistic juxtaposition of light vs seclusion, rounded edges vs geometric angles, and spectacular realism vs illusion. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 19 Sanctuary Peak Court, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
Nevada lawmakers invest in free meals for students, affordable housing, healthcare workforce
Several programs were approved by lawmakers at the Interim Finance Committee to provide free meals to Nevada students and to create more affordable housing in the historic Westside, along with other items.
jammin1057.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees
Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
Culinary Union members at Valley Hospital vote to authorize strike
Members of the Culinary Union at Valley Hospital in Nevada decisively voted on Friday to approve a strike if a contract is not agreed upon.
2news.com
$100,000 grant awarded to study Nevada workfoce
The Nevada Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation received approval from the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee to launch a research grant using $100,000 that will support research studying Nevada’s most challenging policy problems in the areas of workforce development, economic diversification, and education. The funding for the...
luxury-houses.net
The Beverly Estate in Henderson, Nevada with Dramatic Architecture and Gorgeous Finishes for Sale at $9.95 Million
15 Yorkridge Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 15 Yorkridge Court, Henderson, Nevada is a modern custom in guard gated Anthem Country Club remodeled in 2022 with open indoor outdoor concept, dramatic architecture, gorgeous finishes. This Home in Henderson offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 15 Yorkridge Court, please contact Kristen Routh Silberman (Phone: 702-467-7100) at Corcoran Global Living for full support and perfect service.
Biden Administration talks COVID-19 aid with North Las Vegas mayor
The Biden Administration discussed COVID-19 aid and infrastructure with city mayors, including newly elected North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes Brown.
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson
Elevated Huts, Inc. is Cheba Hut Franchising’s largest Franchise Group and they have continued plans to expand across Nevada and Colorado
jammin1057.com
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
2news.com
NV Energy Bill Increase Expected, Starting in January
The average NV Energy customer in northern Nevada can expect a 10.7% increase in their bills, starting in January. The company says their quarterly rate adjustments reflect the cost of fuel and purchased power that they use. They say they do not make a profit off this revenue. NV Energy...
8newsnow.com
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
jammin1057.com
Vegas Steals Other Cities’ Residents: Top 5 Places People Move From
People are leaving their home state and moving to Las Vegas, according to a recent study about 2022 moving trends. As home, condo, townhome, etc. prices decreases and buyers pull back, we may see another “great Las Vegas” migration once home prices are low enough. Moving to Vegas...
Survey: gambling habits mostly unchanged by inflation as Nevada gaming revenue breaks records
(The Center Square) – Forty-two percent of gamblers are visiting the casino as frequently today as they were six months ago, according to a recent survey by PlayUSA. While inflation has contributed to rising costs nationwide, the survey found it had a minimal impact on gambling habits. Just 24% are budgeting less money for gambling than six months ago.
Free test kits available as COVID-19 wastewater levels surge
As many Nevadans plan on gathering for the holidays, President Joe Biden's administration is offering a fourth round of free COVID test kits in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.
Government Technology
Las Vegas School Implementing AI-Based Security System
(TNS) — The private Adelson Educational Campus in Las Vegas is using an artificial intelligence system to detect school security threats. The preschool-through-12th grade Jewish school is contracting with SparkCognition, an Austin, Texas-based company. SparkCognition spokesman Stephen Gold told the Review-Journal the technology integrates with the school’s existing cameras...
franchising.com
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson, Nevada with an opening date of Monday, December 19th
December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // Henderson, NV - The shop is located on North Stephanie Street, in Henderson, NV. The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar can’t wait to light the joint up and become Henderson's hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies. Elevated Huts Inc, the Franchise Group owned...
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces date of State of the State address
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2023 State of the State Address is scheduled to take place on Monday, Jan. 23, according to a statement from Governor-elect Joe Lombardo and his team released Friday. Lombardo will deliver the address in the Nevada Assembly Chambers in Carson City. “The Assembly looks forward to hosting Governor-elect Lombardo for […]
Sewage tests show Clark County COVID transmission at record levels
UNLV's wastewater testing program has identified a spike in viral load that has dwarfed the January Omicron variant surge.
