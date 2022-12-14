Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
fox35orlando.com
FL pastor, son involved in alleged fraud • 2 ejected from oil tanker truck in FL • FL man murders roommate
A Maitland man was sentenced for murdering his former roommate over a PlayStation, a video shows two people ejected from an oil tanker truck carrying 1,300 gallons of oil, a Florida pastor and son are accused of COVID-19 fraud, a woman dies after falling overboard a cruise ship returning to Florida, the Dazzling Lights holiday tradition returns to Orlando: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
Christmas Dinner Ideas in Lake County, Florida
Some people cook elaborate dinners for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Others prefer the simplicity of getting together with the ones they love to either go out for a meal or bring in something simple to just reheat. Here are some options for you if you don’t plan on doing all of the cooking yourself!
Special 'McDonald's' in Orlando Has Some Pretty Unconventional Menu Items
The menu goes well beyond burgers.
This Florida City Is One Of The Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
2traveldads.com
Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida
Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
kingsriverlife.com
5 Things You Should NOT Do In Gatlinburg
When you go on vacation, you must follow the guidelines of the place you are visiting. This is because every popular tourist spot has specific rules that visitors need to know. These are designed to keep you safe, prevent the property from being damaged, and ensure everyone has a good time. Gatlinburg is no different. This is a cozy mountain town in eastern Tennessee, also known as a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains.
Former WATE Meteorologist Matt Hinkin spreads holiday cheer at 4 senior living centers in Knoxville
Former WATE 6 Storm Team meteorologist Matt Hinkin and the PJ Parkinson's Support group are singing Christmas carols Wednesday at Knoxville area senior care centers.
mynews13.com
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Cold front arrives in Central Florida: How long it will last
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 52 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 70 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: We have a beautiful early start to our Saturday ahead. Skies will be clear with afternoon highs in the low-60s. Rain chances increase throughout the day. BEACHES: The high rip current risk...
Florida man allegedly hit wife with Christmas tree after asked to help make dinner
A Florida man was arrested on Monday evening after he was accused of hitting his wife with a Christmas tree when she asked for help with dinner.
Florida students hit by vehicle while walking in front of school end up getting cited
Two students were hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in front of a high school, according to NBC affiliate WESH.
WSVN-TV
Hungry bear caught on video stealing Chil-fil-A meal from Florida home
(WSVN) - A hungry bear looking for its next meal hit the jackpot when it came across a Chick-fil-A meal, courtesy of a Central Florida family. Paul Newman’s doorbell camera captured the sneaky large black bear slowly walking up to the doorstep in Seminole County and taking the freshly delivered fast food meal.
Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie tee up for third PNC Championship together
Tiger Woods and son Charlie are ready for the win. For the third consecutive year, the father-son duo teamed up to take part in the PNC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Woods and his 13-year-old son arrived in matching coral Nike shirts...
Passenger found dead after falling overboard from cruise ship near Florida coast
Authorities say the body of a female passenger was recovered after she fell overboard from the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship heading back to Port Canaveral, Florida, after a five-day trip down to the Caribbean. WESH’s Scott Heidler reports.Dec. 16, 2022.
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza, video shows
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
You Can Drive Through The Stars At This Magical Tunnel Of Lights In Florida During The Holidays
Holiday traditions come in all shapes and colors of glitter, but we each hold a few close to our hearts. Although Floridians may not wake up to a white and radiant blanket of snow-covered grass on December 25, Christmas can still be enjoyed in less wintry ways. For people in the Sunshine State, the best things about the end-of-year celebrations can be time spent with family, cheesy and wonderful Hallmark movies or even that feeling of holding Starbucks holiday cups.
Body of woman who fell overboard from cruise ship found off Florida
A body has been recovered in the search for a woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship heading back to Port Canaveral, The Orlando Sentinel reported.
NBC News
562K+
Followers
63K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0