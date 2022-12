3:30 p.m. DOORS OPEN & FIRST FIGHT BEGINS AT THE CHELSEA. 7:00 p.m. SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® TELECAST BEGINS. Rivera vs. Martin will see rising undefeated lightweight contenders Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera and Frank “The Ghost” Martin clash in an intriguing 12-round WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator as they headline live on SHOWTIME Saturday, December 17 in a Premier Boxing Champions event at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO