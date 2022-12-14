Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Real-world studies show updated Covid-19 boosters offer important protection against urgent care visits and hospitalizations
Although the updated Covid-19 vaccines don’t offer complete protection against a trip to the hospital or urgent care, they do offer important defense against the virus, particularly for seniors, two new studies show. “Both studies show that there’s quite an important benefit from the bivalent booster that it’s adding...
KTVZ
Flu activity remains high but shows signs of slowing in parts of the US, CDC says
A flu season that hit the United States early and hard is showing the first signs of slowing in parts of the country. For the first time this season, flu hospitalizations have dropped week-over-week. The week after Thanksgiving was the season’s worst yet, but data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that flu hospitalizations fell 10% in the week after that.
Comments / 0