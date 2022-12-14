ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades

The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season

Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Jones snags lateral on final play, Raiders stun Patriots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New England Patriots decided playing for overtime wasn’t enough. They avoided OT, but not in the way they intended. On the final play of regulation, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff, found running room and gained 23 yards. Then he went off-script, flipping the ball back to Jakobi Meyers, who tried to keep the play alive by tossing the ball across the field — where Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was waiting. “At first, I thought, ‘Who’s around me?’” Jones said. “I felt myself stumble a little backwards, and then I was thinking, ‘Who do I pitch it to?’” Jones grabbed Meyers’ bizarre, unnecessary lateral out of the air, stiff-armed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to the turf and returned the ball 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Raiders an improbable 30-24 victory on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Three candidates to replace Cardinals GM Steve Keim

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to finally move on from longtime general manager Steve Keim after some major struggles in that role recently. Keim just recently took a leave of absence from the organization, one that will reportedly become permanent. Despite signing a contract extension this past offseason, this is...
Yardbarker

Stat Shows How Explosive Justin Jefferson Has Been This Year

There’s a hero in the making with Justin Jefferson and his performance this season with the Minnesota Vikings. While receivers are trying to break records this season, it’s Jefferson that’s shining the most. With one statistic, he’s blowing everyone else out of the water. Jefferson Has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

What was said during halftime that sparked historic Vikings comeback?

Kirk Cousins had overcome a 24-point deficit already in his 11-year NFL career, so staging a 33-point comeback presumably wasn’t as daunting of a task for him as one might think. In a recent interview with MMQB’s Albert Breer, Cousins recalled a sure level of calmness in Minnesota’s locker...
Yardbarker

Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. is 'going to join us'

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones can't seem to agree with himself about how close he actually is to signing Odell Beckham Jr. this month. "Odell’s going to join us," a seemingly confident Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today for a piece updated Friday afternoon. Jones then expressed some doubt about that comment.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

No. 1 recruit decommits from Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a recruiting blow Saturday after losing the commitment of the top recruit in the 2024 class. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, who committed to the Buckeyes in May, decommitted from the school on Saturday. Raiola is named as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class by all major recruiting media services, and he had chosen the Buckeyes over the likes of Alabama and USC.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL

Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bears lose another offensive weapon for Eagles game

The Chicago Bears will be without a lot of starting talent against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears were already planning to play the best record in the NFC without wide receiver Darnell Mooney and running back Khalil Herbert, who are on injured reserve. The Bears ruled another offensive weapon out Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones reportedly claims OBJ will join Cowboys, expects “Deion Sanders-type results”

It has been observationally confirmed that just about everyone is over the Odell Beckham Jr. saga – everyone except for the man who signs the checks, it seems. Friday morning, USA Today reported that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said OBJ will be joining the Dallas Cowboys in time to contribute during the postseason. Columnist Jarrett Bell quoted Jones, writing:
Yardbarker

Cause of death for ex-Bengals coach Adam Zimmer revealed

Shortly after Zimmer’s death, the Cincinnati Bengals, where Adam served as an offensive analyst, released a statement. “Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us – they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Four Moves, Elevate DB Landon Collins

The team is also activating G Ben Bredeson from injured reserve and placing G Joshua Ezeudu on the list as well. Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy