Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
itechpost.com
Warner Bros. Discovery To Merge HBO, Discovery Apps To Form ‘Max’
Warner Bros. Discovery streaming app merger now has a name. A spokesperson for the company said that "Max" is the preferred name for the merger streaming app between HBO Max and Discovery+, per CNBC. The resulting app from the merge is expected to be available to the public in Spring...
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
nexttv.com
Disney Plus Ad Beef With Roku Could Prove Costly to Both Companies
Disney just watched Netflix, which has full distribution, fall short on inventory deliveries. Roku, meanwhile, needs all the help it can get. It surfaced last week that Netflix is refunding advertisers after it fell short on guaranteed commercial deliveries for its new discounted partially ad-supported tier. This should strike dread...
Comcast Doubles Down on a Shady Billing Practice (It Will Cost You)
Many Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report customers have little decent choice when it comes to internet, and while streaming seems to have made a cable subscription optional, that's not entirely true. If you want the full array of local channels and access to all the broadcast networks for sports,...
Collider
Prime Video Adds HBO Max Channel in the US
As part of the everchanging landscape in recent times as regards streaming services, there is a new development coming from two of the bigger brands. Prime Video is launching an HBO Max channel in the United States. As part of the robust offerings available to subscribers of Prime Video, the service has added HBO Max, which will be available to only its US customers.
Popculture
HBO Max Returning to Popular Streaming Platform in Huge Move
HBO Max is keeping the streaming world on its toes, as its new agreement with Amazon indicates. According to a report by Deadline, HBO Max will soon be available as an add-on to Amazon's Prime Video Channels, despite the previous disagreement over HBO, HBO Go and HBO Now. This move presumably relates to Warner Bros.'s merger with Discovery and its ongoing shift to a shared streaming home.
Collider
'Gordita Chronicles' to Be Removed From HBO Max Amidst Live-Action Kids and Family Content Cuts
After Warner Bros. Discovery looked to cut back on kids and family content post-merger, Gordita Chronicles met an early end at HBO Max back in July after just one season despite solid reviews. Now, it's officially getting booted off the streamer as revealed in a tweet by series showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz. It's the latest victim to leave the platform due to cost-cutting measures under the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery.
HBO Max is now much easier to watch, thanks to Prime Video
You can now subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video, letting you house another service within Prime's walls.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)
Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
AdWeek
HBO Max Comes Back to Prime Video
HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels. Additionally, when Warner Bros. Discovery’s combined streaming service, tentatively titled Max, debuts in the spring of 2023, members will have access to the service’s expanded content selection. HBO Max was removed from Prime Video Channels in September 2021...
HBO Max Returns To Amazon Prime Video Channels, Reversing Previous Strategy In New Streaming Distribution Pact
Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon have struck a new distribution deal for HBO Max, returning the streaming service to Prime Video Channels. The agreement undoes a key mission for prior corporate entity WarnerMedia, which launched HBO Max in 2020, two years before merging with Discovery. Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who had a long exec stint at Amazon early in his career, made it a central goal to secure distribution for HBO Max as a stand-alone app on Amazon Fire TV devices as opposed to having it featured as part of Channels. WarnerMedia’s then-parent, AT&T, championed Kilar’s strategy, with CEO John...
Disney+ Enters Advertising Arena, Leaving Apple TV+ As Only Commercial-Free Player Among Recent Streaming Entrants
Disney + Basic, a cheaper version of the 3-year-old streaming service, has officially gone live. Today’s launch of the $8-a-month offering marks a turning point in the larger streaming race, leaving Apple TV+ — for now — as the only major player without commercial interruptions. When once-and-current Disney CEO Bob Iger and his senior team began making a series of moves years ago to prepare for the push into streaming, the template was Netflix, which avidly insisted for years it would never sell ads. Now, while Netflix remains the global leader with 223 million subscribers, it faces intense competition and Co-CEOs...
CNET
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
Popculture
HBO Max Removing Two Major Sitcom Revivals
HBO Max is giving subscribers a few fewer reasons to laugh. Amid continued reports of a bit of a reshuffling of the streaming service's library as WarnerMedia-Discovery undertakes a "broader financial review" of the streaming service's slate, two beloved sitcom revivals are getting the boot. It was confirmed Thursday that both Head of the Class and The Garcias are being removed from HBO Max, joining a growing list of titles – Westworld, The Nevers, Raised By Wolves, and more – to depart the streaming library.
AdWeek
HBO Max to Remove Gordita Chronicles
HBO taketh and taketh away. Gordita Chronicles showrunner Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz took to Twitter Thursday to announce the coming-of-age comedy series, which HBO Max canceled back in August, will be pulled from the streamer. “Binge it one last time before our sweet little show is gone,” she said. “Thank you to...
Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet
Amazon's Prime Video has made some cool moves in the streaming service game, from reviving beloved sci-fi show "The Expanse" to creating a host of original shows like "The Boys." Still, while it has built a catalog of enticing content, the thing Amazon seems most interested in is finding its own "Game of Thrones." The classic HBO fantasy series may not have quite landed its ending, but it was still a massive overall success story, and Amazon Studios has taken more than one stab at creating something similar.
Why AMC Networks Has Failed at Streaming
How are your holidays going? Better than AMC Networks, I would imagine. News has broken that AMC Networks will be experiencing layoffs soon. A memo from James Dolan, CEO of MSG Entertainment, which owns AMC and AMC Networks, warned of “significant cutbacks in operations” impacting every operating area of AMC, as well as “large-scale layoff[s].”
Android Authority
The history of Netflix: the DVD rental company that changed the world
Netflix is effectively the streaming service that started it all. But how did it all begin?. The streaming market has become an increasingly crowded place in recent years, but it wasn’t always such a packed space. Netflix was one of the first streaming services to really make an impact on mainstream users. Netflix also played a pivotal role in the cord-cutting movement of the late 2000s. So when did Netflix start and how did it become the giant it is today?
