Charter Outlines a Relatively Cheap, $5.5 Billion '10G' Network Upgrade Plan ... But Wall Street Is Unimpressed

General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
ValueWalk
Gold Has Already Started to Run
For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
nexttv.com
Disney Plus Ad Beef With Roku Could Prove Costly to Both Companies
Disney just watched Netflix, which has full distribution, fall short on inventory deliveries. Roku, meanwhile, needs all the help it can get. It surfaced last week that Netflix is refunding advertisers after it fell short on guaranteed commercial deliveries for its new discounted partially ad-supported tier. This should strike dread...
msn.com
‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety
Due to rampant inflation, holding cash may not be a wise move. (Higher and higher price levels erode the purchasing power of cash savings.) That’s one of the reasons many investors have been holding stocks and bonds instead. But according to Mohamed El-Erian — president of Queens’ College, Cambridge University, and chief economic advisor at Allianz SE — it might be time to switch gears.
nextbigfuture.com
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors
They wonder whether we are in a recession or we are heading towards a recession. What will this sharp slowdown in economic activity look like as companies have started pausing projects and suspending some investments. Their concern can be seen in the feverishness of the financial markets. The equity market...
torquenews.com
Tesla Is Developing Property All Over the World
Tesla is developing property all over the world. What is this property and how will it impact the world?. There are several Tesla neighborhoods in the world and a new Tesla neighborhood is being launched in Las Vegas, where every house will have a Power Wall and Solar Roof. This is going to be a grid independent neighborhood. New homes haveing renewable energy is going to become standard.
Amazon Sued by Vietnamese Supplier for $280 Million
Amazon was smacked with a $280 million lawsuit alleging it left a Vietnamese warehouse storage container manufacturer high and dry by cutting back orders after the supplier aggressively scaled its production capacity to meet the tech titan’s demands. Binh Thanh Import Export Production & Trade Joint Stock Co., which does business under the name Gilimex, provided Amazon’s robotics division with its Fabric Pod Arrays (called “FPAs” or “pods”) from 2014 to 2022. Gilimex’s pod supply to Amazon ballooned from 47,161 to 1,117,036 during the stretch, but in April this year, the supplier alleged—without any warning that demand was drying up—the e-commerce giant...
A new battery recycling plant could power 1 million EVs per year
A rendering of the finished facility in South Carolina. Redwood MaterialsOnce completed, Redwood Materials' facility in South Carolina could help greatly bolster domestic EV production.
CNET
Verizon Is Expanding Its $25 Home Internet Offer to Its Older Plans
Verizon is getting a bit more aggressive with its attempts to grow its home internet base. On Friday the carrier will be expanding its offer that drops the price on its 5G Home Internet and 4G LTE home internet options to as low as $25 per month to more customers beyond those who subscribe to its latest and most expensive unlimited options, CNET has learned.
nexttv.com
Comcast-WPIX-TV Blackout Over in New York Market
WPIX-TV in New York is again available to Comcast subscribers in the New York market after a blackout that began December 4 when Comcast’s retransmission consent agreement with WPIX expired. The station is owned by Mission Broadcasting, which acquired it from E.W. Scripps in 2020. Nexstar sold the station...
nexttv.com
Jo Kinsella Leaving as Head of Innovid’s Measurement Unit
Jo Kinsella, president of Innovid’s measurement unit, InnovidXP, said she was leaving the company. Kinsella joined Innovid when Innovid acquired TVSquared for $160 million earlier this year. Kinsella was president of TVSquared. Innovid stock fell more that 7% on Friday, closing at $2.02 a share. In a post on...
electrek.co
Renogy’s 200W flexible solar panel outputs 1,000Wh per day at $324 in New Green Deals
Generally, we report on lower-powered solar panels that are great in clusters but normally require a few to be effective. Well, today, we’ve tracked down Renogy’s 200W flexible solar panel at $324 on Amazon. That marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and the solar panel has the ability to deliver 1,000Wh of electricity per day with just five hours of sunlight. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
nexttv.com
Cox Media Group Reaches Deal With Verizon Fios, Avoiding Blackout
Cox Media Group said it reached a long-term carriage agreement with Verizon Fios, avoiding a blackout both sides had warned viewers about. "This deal with Verizon, consistent with our long history of carriage agreements, reflects the value of our market-leading stations and commitment to delivering vital and award-winning news and entertainment programming," CMG said in a statement. "We’re pleased to have reached this renewal before our prior deal expired, exemplifying our commitment to reaching timely and fair-market agreements with partners that negotiate in good faith."
astaga.com
Bitcoin Drops Under Crucial Support, Crypto Loses $50 Billion
The broader cryptocurrency market has come underneath robust promoting strain correcting by 6% within the final 24 hours and shedding $50 billion. Bitcoin (BTC) has additionally tanked by 4.5% and has slipped underneath its essential help of $17,000. With the current BTC worth drop, it has given up all weekly positive aspects and is now in unfavourable territory.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Companies Anticipate Layoffs in 2023
With current macroeconomic conditions pointing toward signs of an impending recession next year, many U.S. companies anticipate making considerable layoffs in 2023, according to a survey commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com. Of the 1,000 business leaders surveyed in the early December poll, one-third estimated they would lay off 30% or more of...
Market Nosedives as Investors Finally Get the Message
In last week’ s commentary I said “It feels like the S&P 500 (SPY) wants to be bullish, but everyone is extremely anxious… like we’re collectively holding our breath, waiting...
ValueWalk
The Story About Gold And The Fed’s U-Turn
What can happen while investors so stubbornly believe in the Federal Reserve‘s dovish pivot?. “Nah, he’s bluffing” – investors were initially overwhelmed by the irresistible urge to ignore the obvious. It’s been many weeks – months in some cases – since the Fed started not only...
Good News Network
Swedish Firm to Unlock the Electricity of the Sea With Largest Wave Power Station in the World
Turkey will soon host the world’s largest tidal power station—a 77 megawatt system of large pier-like machines that generate clean energy from the sea’s endless rhythm. Swedish firm Eco Wave Power (EWP) entered into the agreement for the potential construction in Ordu, Turkey, starting with a small pilot project.
electrek.co
Check out these new plug-and-play foldable rooftop solar panels
German manufacturer Kopp has launched a foldable, four-panel solar rooftop system that comes with everything it needs for installation in reusable transport boxes. The foldable rooftop solar panels are preassembled at Kopp’s facility in Kahl am Main. The panels are called SmartFlex, and they consist of four fold-out PV modules and come with module carriers, ballast material, cables, and building protection in reusable boxes, thus reducing packaging waste.
