Charter Outlines a Relatively Cheap, $5.5 Billion '10G' Network Upgrade Plan ... But Wall Street Is Unimpressed

Generally, we report on lower-powered solar panels that are great in clusters but normally require a few to be effective. Well, today, we’ve tracked down Renogy’s 200W flexible solar panel at $324 on Amazon. That marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and the solar panel has the ability to deliver 1,000Wh of electricity per day with just five hours of sunlight. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

3 DAYS AGO