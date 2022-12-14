Read full article on original website
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) not listed Monday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's game due to knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's game, he does not carry any designation. Assuming Antetokounmpo plays, Bobby Portis is likely headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Devin Booker (groin) questionable for Suns on Monday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker is dealing with groin soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Booker sits, Landry Shamet and Damion Lee would see more work.
numberfire.com
Dwight Powell (thigh) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Powell is dealing with a left thigh contusion, which is why he's missed time recently. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Powell sits again, Christian Wood would likely draw another start.
numberfire.com
Dejounte Murray (ankle) questionable for Hawks on Monday
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Murray has missed the last 10 days due to a sprained left ankle. However, the team has upgraded him to questionable to start the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray plays, Trent Forrest will likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (back) questionable Monday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Johnson is dealing with a lower back contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to start the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (knee) out again Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Stevens is dealing with right knee soreness, which is why he missed Saturday's game. Now, the team has once again ruled him out of action for Monday's contest. Isaac Okoro will likely draw another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) ruled out Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green entered the day with a probable tag due to right knee soreness. However, he was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and that change in status foreshadowed this absence. In 25...
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (illness) out again for Oklahoma City Monday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will not play Monday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he missed Saturday's game. Now, he has once again been ruled out as a result of his injury. Expect another start on the wing for Eugene Omoruyi in Gilgeous-Alexander's absence.
numberfire.com
Amir Coffey operating second unit role for Clippers on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Coffey will play off the bench after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Saturday's starter. In 10.3 expected minutes, our models project Coffey to produce 3.7 points,1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Charles Bassey playing bench role for Spurs on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey is not starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Bassey will come off the bench after Jakob Poeltl was named Saturday's starting center. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 292.4 minutes this season, Bassey is averaging 1.18 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Nikola Jovic for Caleb Martin (ankle) on Saturday
Miami Heat small forward Nikola Jovic is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Jovic will make his seventh start this season after Caleb Martin was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 21.7 expected minutes, our models project Jovic to score 16.1 FanDuel points. Jovic's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Jalen Johnson playing bench role on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson will come off the bench after Bogdan Bogdanovic was picked as Friday's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to record 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) cleared Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Strus for 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Martin will sit out after he suffered a recent left ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in defensive rating, expect Max Strus to see more minutes on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Bucks list Jrue Holiday (illness) as probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is probable to play in Saturday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. After a two game absence with an illness, Holiday is on track to return on Saturday. In 33.8 expected minutes, our models project Holiday to score 37.4 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 17.6...
numberfire.com
AJ Griffin coming off Hawks' bench Friday night
Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Trent Forrest came off the bench last time out. However, that will change to kick off the weekend. He's being brought back to the first unit, and in a corresponding move, Griffin will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Heat's Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Haslem has been added to the injury report with Achilles Tendinosis and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Haslem is averaging 3.2 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
76ers' Danuel House Jr. (foot) available on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House Jr. (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. House has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Golden State on Friday. Our models expect him to play 13.7 minutes against the Warriors. House's Friday projection includes 4.7 points,...
