Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Murray has missed the last 10 days due to a sprained left ankle. However, the team has upgraded him to questionable to start the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray plays, Trent Forrest will likely revert to the bench.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO