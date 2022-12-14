Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Will Adams’ post-COVID blueprint for NYC work in Midtown? New Yorkers: Fuhgeddaboudit
Picture this: You live in a transformed Midtown. After a long day of working from home, you decide to step outside. You stroll out of your apartment onto a packed city street, and, feeling snackish, head to your corner deli to grab a sandwich. You weave through throngs of people — tourists, ugh — and make your way, chopped cheese in hand, to a new outdoor plaza. You find a seat next to a ...
Phillymag.com
Dear Famous 4th Street Deli, Don’t Ever Change
On the cusp of celebrating its 100th year of business, Famous 4th Street’s survival is about more than stuffed cabbage and chopped liver. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. One of the details I adore about Famous 4th Street deli...
The Jewish Press
NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
Hochul & Adams’ ‘vision’ for post-COVID New York gets it almost entirely wrong
No cheers for Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “shared vision” for a post-COVID-19 New York City, which they touted at an Association for a Better New York event this week.Their assessment of the city’s current troubled economic situation under-plays the most critical issue: unchecked crime. Their prescriptions for change are vague, quixotic and mostly toothless. And though it’s nice to know they’re (supposedly) on the same page about not soaking the rich with more taxes, most of the other pages they share are wrong. They relied on a report titled “Making New York Work For Everyone,” reflecting the efforts of...
airlinereporter.com
Air France Returns to Newark
This past week, after a decade-long pause, Air France returned to Newark Liberty International Airport. The service is operated by a Boeing 777-200ER, a staple of the airline’s long-haul fleet. Passengers and higher-ups from both the airline and airport celebrated the occasion with plenty of fanfare, including speeches, a ribbon cutting, and cake.
rew-online.com
Renowned Art Gallery White Cube Signs 3.122 SF Lease at RFR’s 980 Madison
RFR announced today that White Cube, one of the world’s leading contemporary art galleries, has committed to 3,122 square feet of space at 980 Madison. The space will be used for executive offices and private gallery showings. Located in Manhattan’s exclusive Upper East Side neighborhood, 980 Madison Avenue is...
5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork
New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
A big win for Staten Island: Proposed offshore wind industry project that will dismantle LNG tanks | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Kansas City-based company has proposed a plan to dismantle the LNG tanks – two long-time hulking eyesores visible from the West Shore Expressway – and at the same time utilize two Staten Island sites as viable pieces of the offshore wind supply chain.
fox29.com
You can rent a massive billboard in New York's Times Square for $150
NEW YORK - Have you ever dreamed of appearing on a giant billboard above New York City’s Times Square? Perhaps you’d like to wish your mother a "happy birthday" in a memorable way or ask a loved one to join you in marriage. People can now post their...
rew-online.com
SL Green Celebrates the Topping Out of One Madison Avenue in Midtown South
SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), New York City’s largest office landlord, together with its joint venture partners including the National Pension Service of Korea and Hines, today announced the topping out of its transformative One Madison Avenue office tower, located at the corner of 23rd Street and Madison Avenue, in Manhattan’s desirable Midtown South submarket. With construction managed by AECOM Tishman and designed by architects Kohn Pedersen Fox, the project is anticipated to be completed on-schedule in November 2023. One Madison Avenue is currently 55% leased, drawing interest from leading technology and financial service firms seeking premier office space in the heart of the city.
rew-online.com
Lendlease Closes $360 Million Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Brooklyn
Lendlease, a leading global real estate and investment management group, and joint venture partner Aware Super, one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds, today announced the closing of a $360 million construction loan for the development of 1 Java Street in New York. The 36-story, 834-apartment multifamily development will rise along the Greenpoint waterfront in Brooklyn.
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?
Water is a clear thin liquid that has no colour or taste when it is pure. It falls from clouds as rain and enters rivers and seas. All animals and people need water in order to live.
globalconstructionreview.com
New York’s ‘biggest industrial development’ tops out
Developer Turnbridge Equities last week celebrated the topping out of what it called the biggest industrial development in New York City: the Bronx Logistics Center (BLC). Work on the 1.3-million-sq-ft “last mile” logistics facility set on a 14.2-acre site is due to finish in the second quarter of next year.
fox5ny.com
You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year
NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
rew-online.com
JLL leases 30K-SF at Bobby Zar’s 1450 Broadway in Midtown
JLL announced that it has leased nearly 30,000-square-feet of office space in a series of transactions at 1450 Broadway, the 42-story Bryant Park property owned by ZG Capital and 90% occupied by a variety of technology, media and financial tenants. In the largest deal, fintech leader WorkFusion leased 13,327-square-feet across...
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
Adams, Hochul Promising to Transform New York City
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have outlined a plan they say will make New York “work for everyone.”
NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel
New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
constructiondive.com
Jury awards $48M to carpenter paralyzed in NYC jobsite fall
A Brooklyn, New York, jury has awarded $48 million in damages to a carpenter who sustained severe spinal injuries that disabled him for life after a fall on a construction site in December 2016. Dariusz Hrychorczuk’s case was tried in Kings County Supreme Court against defendants 1677 43rd St. LLC,...
Port Authority toll increases: How much more will Staten Islanders pay in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey set to increase tolls on three Staten Island bridges in the coming weeks, borough residents will be met with higher E-ZPass bills in the new year. On Thursday, The Port Authority of New York and New...
