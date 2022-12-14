Walled Lake Northern students deliver 'wants and needs' to Hamtramck elementary students for the holidays

Read full article on original website
Food banks in Michigan struggle as they see fewer donations, help from government
Food banks across the country are in crisis. The majority have been forced to scale back donations at a time when more people than ever are looking for help to put food on the table. Five local food distribution centers are closing, and analysts say if something doesn't change, many...
A 92-year-old Detroiter started collecting nutcrackers 40 years ago. She has hundreds now.
DETROIT (WXYZ) — At 92 years old, Detroiter Rita Bloxson knows what she likes, and what she likes are nutcrackers — lots of them. "Everywhere I travel, I see nutcrackers, I buy them. No matter what they cost," said Rita. A trip down the stairs off her kitchen...
Family reunited with grandfather's stolen relic 50 years after Bloomfield Township home invasion
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 50 years after a home invasion in Bloomfield Township, a family is reunited with a precious piece of their past: a Highland Park Police Department service weapon nearly 100 years old. The gun was discovered at a pawn shop nearly 800 miles...
MSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting inside Dearborn police station
Michigan State Police and Dearborn police confirm they are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday at the Dearborn Police Department. The incident, police say, occurred inside the station's front lobby located at 16099 Michigan Ave in Dearborn. A Dearborn police spokesperson says police services have not been interrupted. "It is...
Long-term construction projects lead to frustration for Midtown Detroit businesses
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A major headache for local businesses in Midtown Detroit has reached a boiling point, with some blasting-long term construction projects impacting their bottom line. “I just kind of go with it. It’s an inconvenience. Everywhere you look, it’s a barrel,” Campus Bistro customer Theresa Hall said....
72-year-old man found dead in submerged vehicle in Lake St. Clair
(WXYZ) — A 72-year-old man was found dead in a submerged vehicle Friday after construction workers spotted it in Lake St. Clair near a Harrison Township boat launch. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says the workers saw the passenger vehicle underwater around 8:50 a.m. and reported it to officials.
Sullivan's Steakhouse to open inside Westin Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit
A new upscale steakhouse is set to open inside the Westin Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit next year. Sullivan's Steakhouse will take over the space that was formerly occupied by Michael Symon's Roast, which closed abruptly earlier this year inside the hotel. The restaurant said it offers hand-cut steaks, fresh...
DSO guest performer says racial slur shouted at concert was 'unacceptable'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a racist act took place in the middle of a busy performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra one week ago, a guest performer on stage is now breaking his silence. The incident happened during a popular Christmas special. “Things like that are unacceptable. I think...
3 Ann Arbor schools closed due to rising flu, COVID-19 & RSV cases
A major health alert is going off across Michigan right now due to surging flu cases. For weeks, Michigan has appeared to lag behind in cases compared to other states, but that could change. Check out the CDC flu map below:. The flu is just one of many viruses slamming...
Did Detroit officers responsible for 'absurd' arrest conduct improper interrogation?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police officers that interrogated and later arrested a woman for credit card fraud may have violated her constitutional rights during her interrogation, according to two independent legal experts. The woman, Sandra Wilson, was later acquitted after facing two felony charges and spending three days in...
Car theft victims turning to social media to recover vehicles
DETROIT (WXYZ) — As car theft remains a big problem in major cities like Detroit, victims say they're turning to social media to track down their cars. Dominique Howard says last weekend, she became a victim to car thieves while enjoying a night out. "Me and my friend went...
Lincoln Park reports 'significant' water main break; services impacted throughout city
(WXYXZ) — The City of Lincoln Park is reporting a "significant" water main break Friday afternoon. According to the city, the water main break happened at Lafayette and Mill. Lincoln Park Department of Public Services is reportedly on the scene of the break to help with repairs. The city...
