Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit's death was accidental
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A case file reviewed by a local prosecutor says that an Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program.” The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. The 38-year-old died on his first day of training at a training academy in North Little rock. A medical examiner’s autopsy report later ruled that Parks’ death was an accident caused by a “sickle-cell" crisis. Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley declined to detail the issues he referenced with the culture of the training program.
Texas border cities plan for cold, busy end to Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Texas officials are preparing relocation, coordination and emergency aid plans ahead of an expected dramatic increase in the number of asylum-seekers crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as pandemic-era immigration restrictions are set to expire this week. Title 42, a public health rule in place since March 2020, has been used to deter migrants more than 2.5 million times since its start and will expire Wednesday. In El Paso, of the busiest Border Patrol sectors, officials plan relocation efforts as daily new arrivals could double from the current 2,400 and temperatures are set to drop below freezing.
No. 14 Iowa St women use balance to defeat No. 25 Villanova
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Emily Ryan had 16 points in a balanced Iowa State attack and missed a triple-double by a rebound and the No. 14 Cyclones defeated No. 25 Villanova 74-62 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. Ashley Joens had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones. Ryan finished with 10 assists and nine rebounds. Stephanie Soares 14 points and 11 rebounds. Maddy Siegrist led Villanova with 32 points and 12 rebounds. It was her fourth 30-point game of the season and fifth double-double, giving her 21 30-point games and 42 double-doubles in her career.
Corbin's 20 lead Robert Morris over Mount St. Mary's 68-59
EMMITSBURG, Md. — Led by Josh Corbin's 20 points, the Robert Morris Colonials defeated the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 68-59 on Sunday. The Colonials are now 5-7 on the season, while the Mountaineers dropped to 5-7.
