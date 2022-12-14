ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ingleside Index

IOB Break-Ins Keeping Cops Busy

, , , , , Even one is too many and Ingleside on the Bay homeowners are getting fed up with a series of thefts, break-ins, or attempted break-ins, many targeting vehicles left unlocked, or personal property residents innocently placed outside – even in their own driveways – discovering they had vanished. In a dramatic turn of events some citizens took the law into their own hands Sunday night, December 4, chasing several suspects caught trying to pilfer items along a stretch of Bayshore Dr. Two fled, and a third attempted to escape but failed when he leapt into a...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
kut.org

This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition

The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
PALACIOS, TX
KIII 3News

Outgoing Nueces Co. judge holds final commissioner court meeting Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Outgoing Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales held her final meeting before incoming county judge Connie Scott takes over. "Its the culmination of four years, that have been incredible for me personally," Canales said. "Not just from a perspective of history, and personal growth and enlightenment. But I feel like I did when I graduated from law school. That I now have so much knowledge, just on all the inner workings of all the agencies."
NUECES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy