ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
u.today

Jim Cramer Issues Stark Warning About Binance

In a Friday tweet, longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer argues that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has "no real legitimacy" following the implosion of its main rival. The host of CNBC's "Mad Money" seems to be puzzled by the unwillingness of market strategists to admit that most...
u.today

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 17

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ethereum's (ETH) Profitability Plummets to 45% as Burning Mechanism Does Not Work

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Gets Into Largest BNB Chain Whales' Top Purchases

Cardano's native token, ADA, has once again become one of the top purchases by large asset holders on the BNB Chain network. According to WhaleStats, over the past 24 hours, the top 100 members of this investor group purchased ADA for an average of 10,308 tokens, equivalent to $2,750. BNB...
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 18

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

BNB Becomes Most Active Blockchain in Last 24 Hours Despite Binance FUD

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 13% Against Dogecoin (DOGE) and That May Not Be All Yet

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

SHIB Is Among Popular Trends on Twitter, Despite Sell-Off

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

PrimeXBT Review: Trading Solutions and Conditions

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

XRP Price Analysis for December 17

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Is ETH Mass-Selling Coming? CryptoQuant Names Possible Crucial Drivers

In a recently published tweet, on-chain data aggregator CryptoQuant hinted that there are odds of an "ETH mass-selling event" coming soon. Here's why they believe traders may begin dumping their Ethereum. Reasons for a possible mass sell-off of Ethereum. CryptoQuant analysts believe that there are two main reasons for a...
u.today

Anon Whales Shift 267 Million XRP As Price Strives to Hold Above $0.35

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Unbanked.com Launches Cryptocurrency Card in UK and Europe Сovering 27 Сountries

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 706% as Holder Number Soars High Overnight

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

3 Altcoins Under $1 to Keep Eye On

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

ETH, ADA, XRP Suffer Losses as 24-Hour Market Liquidations Rise Above $110 Million

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 128% as Price Nears Buying Support

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ripple Lawsuit: Here's Motion Filed on Much-Speculated Settlement Date

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Here's When 10 Billion Terra Classic (LUNC) Burning Goal Will Be Reached

According to the LUNC Tech portal, the goal of burning the Terra Classic token is to return its circulating supply to the level of 10 billion LUNC. Given that the figure currently stands at 5.973 trillion LUNC, 5.963 trillion tokens would have to be burned to achieve the goal. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy