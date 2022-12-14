Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Issues Stark Warning About Binance
In a Friday tweet, longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer argues that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has "no real legitimacy" following the implosion of its main rival. The host of CNBC's "Mad Money" seems to be puzzled by the unwillingness of market strategists to admit that most...
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 17
Ethereum's (ETH) Profitability Plummets to 45% as Burning Mechanism Does Not Work
Cardano (ADA) Gets Into Largest BNB Chain Whales' Top Purchases
Cardano's native token, ADA, has once again become one of the top purchases by large asset holders on the BNB Chain network. According to WhaleStats, over the past 24 hours, the top 100 members of this investor group purchased ADA for an average of 10,308 tokens, equivalent to $2,750. BNB...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 18
BNB Becomes Most Active Blockchain in Last 24 Hours Despite Binance FUD
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 13% Against Dogecoin (DOGE) and That May Not Be All Yet
SHIB Is Among Popular Trends on Twitter, Despite Sell-Off
PrimeXBT Review: Trading Solutions and Conditions
XRP Price Analysis for December 17
Is ETH Mass-Selling Coming? CryptoQuant Names Possible Crucial Drivers
In a recently published tweet, on-chain data aggregator CryptoQuant hinted that there are odds of an "ETH mass-selling event" coming soon. Here's why they believe traders may begin dumping their Ethereum. Reasons for a possible mass sell-off of Ethereum. CryptoQuant analysts believe that there are two main reasons for a...
Anon Whales Shift 267 Million XRP As Price Strives to Hold Above $0.35
Unbanked.com Launches Cryptocurrency Card in UK and Europe Сovering 27 Сountries
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 706% as Holder Number Soars High Overnight
3 Altcoins Under $1 to Keep Eye On
ETH, ADA, XRP Suffer Losses as 24-Hour Market Liquidations Rise Above $110 Million
SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 128% as Price Nears Buying Support
Ripple Lawsuit: Here's Motion Filed on Much-Speculated Settlement Date
Here's When 10 Billion Terra Classic (LUNC) Burning Goal Will Be Reached
According to the LUNC Tech portal, the goal of burning the Terra Classic token is to return its circulating supply to the level of 10 billion LUNC. Given that the figure currently stands at 5.973 trillion LUNC, 5.963 trillion tokens would have to be burned to achieve the goal. The...
