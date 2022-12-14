The Villages Charter School is adding to its accolades with the Cognia 2022 Schools and Systems of Distinction award. This award, based on student performance, parent involvement and more, goes to the top 5% of the 36,000 public and private institutions Cognia serves globally. “I’m humbled to work with a great team of educators and support team members,” said Randy McDaniel, VCS director of education. “Our school was founded by visionary leaders back in 1999-2000 and laid a foundation for success. Our business partners, parents and hard-working students have taken that vision and helped make it a reality.” Cognia, a nonprofit school accrediting agency, has given the Schools and Systems of Distinction award to only 96 schools and 38 systems out of the 36,000.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO