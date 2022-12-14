Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO