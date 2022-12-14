Read full article on original website
Child Admits Drawing Swastika On Glen Rock Middle School Desk, Police Chief Says
UPDATE: A Glen Rock middle school student admitted drawing a swastika on a classroom desk, authorities said. The drawing is apparently an isolated incident, Police Chief Dean Ackermann announced on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. The symbol drawn on a desk in a room shared by students from 6th to 8th...
Laid-off NJCU professors worry for the minority students the school aims to serve
New Jersey City University professors Steve Haber and Anne Mabry are concerned about what incoming bilingual and English as a Second Language (ESL) students will do without them next school year. “It is not clear to me how those students will be accommodated going forward without English as a (second)...
wohspioneer.org
Mr. Moore Becomes Assistant Superintendent
On November 19th, Hayden Moore, the former principal of West Orange High School, became the assistant superintendent of the board of education. He will be serving with the help of Interim Superintendent Dr. Lauren Schoen until June 2023 when he will transition into serving as the official superintendent. Filling in his old position at the high school is the new principal, Oscar Guerrero. This radical change will have a large effect on schools across West Orange.
Catastrophic learning loss — Few NJ students ready to graduate
The New Jersey Department of Education has yet to release district-by-district test scores from the four days of standardized testing administered the spring. But the results that have been made public are alarming. It has long been feared that learning loss during nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning...
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades
Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. hospital could announce new CEO next week. Some community leaders say they’ve been excluded.
University Hospital could announce its new president and CEO next week at its regularly scheduled board meeting, the board’s chair told NJ Advance Media. For months, the Newark hospital has been searching for a permanent replacement for Dr. Shereef Elnahal. Last spring, the former state health commissioner was nominated to be undersecretary for health at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Gun Found During NJ High School Hallway Brawl; 3 Arrested Following Lockdown
School officials in a New Jersey district aren't taking any chances after a gun scare forced a high school lockdown Friday and led to the arrests of two students. Starting Monday, everyone entering John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson will be subject to a security check. The change in safety protocol comes after a student allegedly brought a gun to school.
hudsoncountyview.com
From a jail cell to City Hall, Jersey City Councilman Gilmore talks first year in office
Jersey City Ward F Councilman Frank “Educational” Gilmore reflected on being one of the first formerly incarcerated individuals to hold elected office, policing, helping troubled youth, and more while discussing his first year in office. “In some states, as soon as you get arrested, you lose your [voting]...
That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine
Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
Rutgers student injured while pledging a fraternity files hazing lawsuit
A Rutgers University student who was severely injured during an alleged hazing incident is now suing the university and the fraternity he was pledging.
‘Praying For a Miracle:’ Homeless Flemington Man With Disability Prompts Wave Of Local Support
The Flemington community is coming together to support Joe, a beloved disabled man who is homeless for the holidays. Joe, who has a disability and uses a wheelchair, is homeless and until recently has been staying in the Marshall’s/ShopRite center in Flemington, according to a GoFundMe launched for his housing support.
N.J. volunteer fire chief charged with luring after video allegedly shows him trying to meet teen boy
A volunteer fire chief in Essex County was charged Friday with attempted luring and endangering a child after a video appeared online of him allegedly trying to meet a teenager in a shopping center. Henry D. Meola, 33, who serves with the Nutley Fire Department, allegedly tried to meet a...
17-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting on Keen Street
A teen was wounded in a shooting on Keen Street late Friday night, according to authorities. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Keen and Mercer streets at around 10:44 p.m. Police arrived at the scene, but initially did not find the victim. They later located the victim suffering...
N.J. school worker had ghost gun, ammo on district property, more firepower at home, cops say
A truck driver employed by the Elizabeth Board of Education in Union County was arrested last month for allegedly having a ghost gun and three loaded ammo magazines on school grounds, in addition to several more weapons at his home, authorities said. Walter A. Evers, 44, of Linden, faces numerous...
wrnjradio.com
Man claiming to be contractor arrested after taking deposit for work not done in Sussex County
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man claiming to be a contractor has been arrested Wednesday for allegedly taking a $500 deposit from a Vernon Township resident and never came back to do the work, according to police. Michael Regan of Haledon Borough was arrested and...
Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola Arrested For Child Luring In North Bergen: Prosecutor
A Nutley volunteer fire chief who admitted on camera he tried meeting a teen boy for sex has been charged with child luring, officials announced.Henry Meola, 33, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police Department announced.The 14-year-old boy M…
State rejects appeal by Newark firefighters reassigned after captain’s fatal overdose
Newark’s former public safety director was within his authority when he reassigned every firefighter out of a city firehouse where a captain had died of a drug overdose while on duty in January, according to the state Civil Service Commission. In a Nov. 2 decision obtained by NJ Advance...
paramuspost.com
MORRIS PLAINS LUXURY RENTAL COMMUNITY, THE AMERICAN, TO OPEN IN EARLY 2023
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – JMF Properties announced today that its newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough of Morris Plains. As part of the development process, JMF completed a new pedestrian walkway that connects The American to downtown Morris Plains, providing residents with direct access to an array of neighborhood shops, restaurants and NJ TRANSIT’s Morris Plains train station.
