Haledon, NJ

wohspioneer.org

Mr. Moore Becomes Assistant Superintendent

On November 19th, Hayden Moore, the former principal of West Orange High School, became the assistant superintendent of the board of education. He will be serving with the help of Interim Superintendent Dr. Lauren Schoen until June 2023 when he will transition into serving as the official superintendent. Filling in his old position at the high school is the new principal, Oscar Guerrero. This radical change will have a large effect on schools across West Orange.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Shore News Network

NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades

Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. hospital could announce new CEO next week. Some community leaders say they’ve been excluded.

University Hospital could announce its new president and CEO next week at its regularly scheduled board meeting, the board’s chair told NJ Advance Media. For months, the Newark hospital has been searching for a permanent replacement for Dr. Shereef Elnahal. Last spring, the former state health commissioner was nominated to be undersecretary for health at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

Gun Found During NJ High School Hallway Brawl; 3 Arrested Following Lockdown

School officials in a New Jersey district aren't taking any chances after a gun scare forced a high school lockdown Friday and led to the arrests of two students. Starting Monday, everyone entering John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson will be subject to a security check. The change in safety protocol comes after a student allegedly brought a gun to school.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine

Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Paterson Times

17-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting on Keen Street

A teen was wounded in a shooting on Keen Street late Friday night, according to authorities. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Keen and Mercer streets at around 10:44 p.m. Police arrived at the scene, but initially did not find the victim. They later located the victim suffering...
PATERSON, NJ
paramuspost.com

MORRIS PLAINS LUXURY RENTAL COMMUNITY, THE AMERICAN, TO OPEN IN EARLY 2023

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – JMF Properties announced today that its newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough of Morris Plains. As part of the development process, JMF completed a new pedestrian walkway that connects The American to downtown Morris Plains, providing residents with direct access to an array of neighborhood shops, restaurants and NJ TRANSIT’s Morris Plains train station.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
