Wis. father and son accused of trying to hire hit man to kill other son over estate plan

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (TCD) -- A father and his son are accused of hiring a hit man to kill another family member over an estate plan.

According to the probable cause affidavit, in October, a Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a call from the intended victim’s attorney saying the hit man came forward and claimed Joseph Anthony Hoppa, 62, and Jason Hoppa, 38, "offered him money to take out" the family member, who is referred to as "JAH" in the paperwork.

The hit man reportedly told the deputy he met with Joseph and Jason Hoppa, who allegedly offered him "$20,000 now and $20,000 when he took JAH out."

Jason allegedly told the hit man, who is called MGD in the affidavit, that he had "lots of firearms and he was going to file off the serial number on one of the guns so it wouldn’t be traceable."

MGD reportedly came forward because "he could not live with this any longer."

According to the affidavit, the intended victim is the "primary beneficiary of a family estate," and his father, Joseph Hoppa, was "mad that he didn’t get as much from the estate."

The Hoppas met MGD because he wanted to live in a property Joseph Hoppa owned. In March, Joseph Hoppa allegedly asked MGD "if he thought he could kill someone and get away with it," to which MGD allegedly responded, "Yeah."

When asked how he would do it, MGD reportedly said he would "do it by himself. His face would be covered up and walk up to the individual as they were getting into their vehicle and stick one in their 'f---king head.'"

The affidavit says Joseph Hoppa told MGD the intended victim was his son, and MGD reportedly responded, "F--k Joe, what happened to blood is thicker than water?"

Joseph Hoppa allegedly said there was "no love here, I have no love for this kid. I don’t even like claiming him as my son."

He reportedly added, "He’s got to go. No ifs, ands, or buts. He’s got to f---king go."

MGD reportedly ran into Jason Hoppa, and Jason reportedly told him he "still wanted him to kill his brother," and it "should have been done 'like yesterday.'"

Joseph Hoppa reportedly gave MGD tips on how to enter JAH’S property without being seen, and that he "should walk in from the back, have his face and tattoos covered, wear gloves and just walk up and stick one in his head."

At another meeting, Jason Hoppa allegedly showed MGD a gun and said he wanted MGD to use that firearm to kill JAH, but MGD needed to take the serial number off first.

A Green Lake County detective arrested Joseph Hoppa on Nov. 30. Joseph Hoppa reportedly told the detective that "even though he has disgruntles with his son, he wouldn’t want anything to happen."

The affidavit continues, "He stated that he would feel pretty bad about that and again stated that he would never contract anyone or have any harm done to his son in any way, shape, or form. He stated that’s not him, he was born and raised Catholic and was an altar boy."

Investigators issued a search warrant at Jason Hoppa’s residence and reportedly found several firearms, including a 20-gauge shotgun with the serial number sawed off.

The two men are charged with solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide.

