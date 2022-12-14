ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Khris Middleton (knee) out again for Bucks Monday night

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Middleton is still dealing with right knee soreness. As a result, he has been ruled out for the second straight contest. Expect another start on the wing for Jevon Carter alongside Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Austin Rivers coming off Timberwolves' bench on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. D'Angelo Russell has missed time recently due to a left knee contusion. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has recevied the green light to take the floor to close out the week. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Rivers back to the bench.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Darius Bazley (illness) still out Monday for Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley will not play Monday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bazley has missed the last couple contests due to a non-COVID illness, and he will remain sidelined to start the new week. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Portland.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Blazers on Monday

Portland Trail Blazers gaurd Josh Hart is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart keeps being listed probable due to a sprained left ankle. He keeps being cleared to play despite the ailment. Expect more of the same to start the new week.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (groin) questionable for Suns on Monday

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker is dealing with groin soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Booker sits, Landry Shamet and Damion Lee would see more work.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) not listed Monday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's game due to knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's game, he does not carry any designation. Assuming Antetokounmpo plays, Bobby Portis is likely headed back to the bench.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) probable Monday night for Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers cener Jusuf Nurkic is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nurkic is dealing with right calf soreness. However, it's not too serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him out there to start the new week, but keep a loose eye on his status to ensure he gets the green light.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Jonathan Kuminga coming off Warriors' bench on Sunday

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. This comes as no surprise, as Draymond Green was listed probable coming into the day. His absence due to a right quadriceps contusion will be limited to just that one game. He'll also start, sending Kuminga back to the bench.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (knee) available for Warriors on Sunday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will play Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is dealign with left knee soreness. However, as the probable tag suggested, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. Our models project Thompson for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) doubtful Monday for Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nance is dealing with right Achilles soreness. He's expected to miss Monday's game as a result, hence the doubtful tag. Our models currently project Nance for 8.8 points, 6.2...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Davis Bertans (illness) questionable Monday night for Dallas

Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bertans is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that sidelined him Friday - though he was active despite it on Saturday. Now, he is once again listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) questionable for Mavericks on Monday

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Hardaway sits, Frank Ntilikina and Jaden Hardy could see more work.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Collin Sexton (hamstring) still out Monday for Jazz

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will not play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sexton continues to deal with the right hamstring strain that has plagued him as of late. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. In 27 games this season, Sexton...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Josh Giddey (illness) out again for Oklahoma City Monday night

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will not play Monday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he missed Saturday's game. Now, he has once again been ruled out as a result of his injury. Expect another start on the wing for Eugene Omoruyi in Gilgeous-Alexander's absence.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Josh Green (elbow) still out Monday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green will not play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green is dealing with a right elbow sprain, which has kept him out of as late. Now, the team has listed him out once again for Monday's contest. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (personal) out again Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Richardson is still out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the team. In 21 games this season, Richardson is avearging 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.9...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

John Collins (ankle) questionable Monday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Collins has missed the last two-plus weeks due to a sprained left ankle. Now, however, the team has upgraded him to questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Collins plays, Bogdan Bogdanovic or Onyeka Okongwu would likely revert to the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jerami Grant (back) questionable Monday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant missed Saturday's game due to back spasms. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Grant sits again, Justise Winslow would likely draw another start in the frontcourt.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Ayo Dosunmu (pelvic) available for Bulls on Sunday

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu will play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This comes as no surprise, as Dosunmu was listed probable despite the pelvic contusion. He'll play his second straight game in a row, though it's unclear if he'll be held to a minutes restriction like he was Friday night.
CHICAGO, IL

