Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bertans is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that sidelined him Friday - though he was active despite it on Saturday. Now, he is once again listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO